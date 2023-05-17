UK in ‘golden age’ of cinema and cannot afford complacency, Lucy Frazer to say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

UK in ‘golden age’ of cinema and cannot afford complacency, Lucy Frazer to say

By Press Association
Lucy Frazer is expected to share her ambition for a £50 billion boost to the creative industries (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Lucy Frazer is expected to share her ambition for a £50 billion boost to the creative industries (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The UK is in the “golden age of the silver screen” and the creative industries “cannot afford to be complacent”, the Culture Secretary is set to say.

Lucy Frazer is expected to share her ambition for a £50 billion boost to the creative industries, with a million extra jobs by 2030.

In her speech to the Deloitte and Enders Media and Telecoms 2023 & Beyond conference on Thursday morning, Ms Frazer will also warn against a “copy and paste” formula going forward.

Ms Frazer is expected to say: “Our creative industries are world class. We are in the golden age of the silver screen. We rival any country in the world at sound and visual effects, and are on track to double UK film stage space by 2025.

“And the world over, there is demand for high-end British productions not just because of our fantastic actors and our great locations, but because of our tech know-how and production skills.

“The imagination of our designers, our producers, our content creators, our writers and artists is spearheading growth right across our economy.

“I have zero doubt that we in Government can do more tangible things to support our creatives. But we cannot simply copy and paste the formula for that past success. We face increasing global competition and we cannot afford to be complacent.

“We need to maximise potential. So I am committing to growing the creative industries by an extra £50 billion by 2030, creating a million extra jobs – all over the country – by 2030 and delivering a creative careers promise that builds a pipeline of talent into our creative industries.”

The Government’s vision on how the creative sector will drive growth and build the workforce across the country will be published in the coming months.

Ms Frazer is due to add: “First – growing these sectors by promoting skills from primary school children to those returning to the workforce. Whether that is in music at school or extracurricular activities, and working with the creative sector on maximising the opportunities of bootcamps and apprenticeships.

“Secondly we want to harness talent in clusters across the UK and support cannot be at the expense of London or detract from those places that are already thriving. It needs to build on what we have already seen across the country. Whether that’s video games in Dundee and Leamington Spa, or TV in Birmingham and Leeds.

“And thirdly, targeting specific support at different sub sectors, to unlock growth across the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks