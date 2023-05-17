Cleverly to visit Caribbean and South America to seek ‘enhanced’ ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cleverly to visit Caribbean and South America to seek ‘enhanced’ ties

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly leaving 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly leaving 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

James Cleverly will seek to “renew and enhance” ties with the Caribbean and South America on a four-country trip in which he will announce funding to help protect the region’s climate and security.

The Foreign Secretary will offer UK support to safeguard the Amazon rainforest and counter serious and organised crime, according to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The whirlwind seven-day trip, focused on issues including democracy, the environment and shared values, will see Mr Cleverly travel to Jamaica, Colombia, Chile and Brazil.

In Kingston, Jamaica, he will announce £15 million in funding for a violence prevention partnership to address organised crime and up to £7 million to protect the island from flooding and coastal erosion.

He will then head to South America to deliver a keynote speech on the UK’s future relationship with the region.

It marks the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to the Caribbean since 2017 and the first to South America since 2018.

Mr Cleverly said: “This is a milestone year in the history of UK relations with countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

“While I look forward to celebrating our close bonds of friendship and family, I am also here to renew and enhance our ties for the years ahead.

“It is a partnership that will be marked and strengthened by our shared values of freedom, democracy and concern for the state of our planet.”

Sudan unrest
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will embark on a four-country trip (Hannah McKay/PA)

In Colombia, he is expected to announce new UK support and funding for peace and tackling climate change by protecting the Amazon, according to the FCDO.

Mr Cleverly will visit the Amazon frontier region of Guaviare before giving a speech in Chile’s capital Santiago setting out the UK’s approach to South America and like-minded powers around the world.

The speech will refer to the bicentenary of UK-Latin America relations in British embassies across the continent – 200 years after the region’s struggle for independence from colonial rule.

The visit will end in Brazil, where the Foreign Secretary will sign a “climate partnership” with his hosts on green growth and travel to the Amazon.

The FCDO said Mr Cleverly would emphasise the UK’s support for Brazilian democracy at the national Congress, which was attacked by a mob of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro in January following his electoral defeat.

It comes after the Government joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – a trade deal which includes Chile and Peru.

The agreement marked Britain’s biggest trade deal since leaving the EU but critics say the impact will be limited, with official estimates suggesting it will add just £1.8 billion a year to the economy after 10 years, representing less than 1% of UK GDP.

The Government’s updated integrated review in March reinforced a post-Brexit “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific region as a “permanent pillar” of British foreign policy as well as deeper ties with other influential actors such as South America.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks