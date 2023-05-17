Jeremy Corbyn backed by Labour Party members in his Islington North seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Corbyn backed by Labour Party members in his Islington North seat

By Press Association
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (James Speakman/PA)
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (James Speakman/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn has been backed by members of the Islington North Constituency Labour Party, after the former Labour leader was blocked from standing for the party.

Sir Keir Starmer said in March that his predecessor would not be the party’s candidate for the north London seat at the next general election.

But on Wednesday night, a motion thanking the former Labour leader for his “commitment and service to the people” and saying it was members’ “democratic right to select our MP” was passed by 98% at the local party’s monthly general meeting.

Sixty members backed the motion, with one abstaining, according to a spokesperson for the veteran left-winger.

No-one voted against it.

The motion read: “This CLP would like to thank our sitting MP J Corbyn for his commitment and service to the people, and want to express that it should be our democratic right to select our MP.”

Mr Corbyn sits in the Commons as an independent in Parliament following the party’s handling of antisemitism allegations under his stewardship.

In March, the National Executive Committee backed a proposal from Sir Keir not to endorse Mr Corbyn in contesting his Islington North seat for Labour at the next election.

Mr Corbyn criticised the move at the time as a “shameful attack on party democracy”.

