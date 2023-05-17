Nurses to demonstrate at Stormont over ‘escalating crisis’ in NI health service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurses to demonstrate at Stormont over ‘escalating crisis’ in NI health service

By Press Association
It comes as voters across Northern Ireland head to the polls for the council elections (PA)
It comes as voters across Northern Ireland head to the polls for the council elections (PA)

Nurses in Northern Ireland will later hold a demonstration at Stormont to highlight the “escalating crisis” in the health service.

It comes as voters across Northern Ireland head to the polls for the council elections.

The Department of Health last week said officials are having to make decisions on spending reductions with “great regret” following the budget which was set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in the absence of locally elected ministers.

Stormont remains effectively collapsed amid DUP protest action against the Northern Ireland Protocol, with the party urging the London government to act to address its concerns.

The expected cuts include reducing the number of nursing student places in Northern Ireland to 1,025.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will take part in the demonstration on Thursday.

RCN Northern Ireland director Rita Devlin said while the local government elections have no bearing on the issues they are raising, they want to “highlight the need for all parties to work together in the interests of patients, staff and the people of Northern Ireland”.

“The health and social care system in Northern Ireland is being decimated,” she said.

“The financial position is desperate and it is impossible to progress transformation or other long-term measures that are urgently required.

“The cuts to nurse training confirmed by the Department of Health will devastate patient care for years to come.”

Ms Devlin said there are almost 3,000 unfilled nursing posts in the health service and a similar number in the independent sector.

“Measures to address this, such as through safe staffing legislation, are not being progressed because of the absence of government,” she said.

“Falling out of pay parity with UK colleagues will have a further, negative, impact on the number of staff leaving the profession.

“Unless there is immediate progress, RCN members in Northern Ireland will feel they have no alternative other than to return to the picket lines, even though this is the last thing they want to do.”

