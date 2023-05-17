Government expands ‘attendance hubs’ programme to get more pupils into school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government expands ‘attendance hubs’ programme to get more pupils into school

By Press Association
The Government is expanding its “attendance hubs” programme in England (PA)
The Government will expand its “attendance hubs” programme in England in a bid to get more children back into school following the pandemic.

Schools could be advised to send text messages to parents where pupils do not attend class as part of the sector-led programme.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said nine new attendance hubs will support up to 600 schools in England by sharing effective practice and practical resources on how to boost attendance.

(PA Graphics)

Methods to keep pupils in school, shared by the hubs, could include using school trips, breakfast clubs and sports clubs to incentivise good attendance.

The DfE is also calling for evidence from schools and councils on how to improve support for children missing education including those neither on a school roll nor being suitably home educated.

Figures released on Thursday showed that more than a fifth (22.3%) of pupils in England have been “persistently absent” so far this academic year – which is where a student misses 10% or more of their possible school sessions, defined as half a day.

An estimated 7.2% of pupils were absent across the week ending May 5, with 3.0% of pupils away from school for unauthorised reasons.

This is one of the highest rates of unauthorised absence since the start of 2023, close to the peak of 3.2% recorded in the week ending March 31.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, previously suggested that pupils have been missing school on Fridays since the pandemic because their parents are at home.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “We know that the best place for children to learn is in the classroom, and the vast majority of children are currently in school and learning.

“Though pupil attendance is continuing to recover, the pandemic has still had a real impact on pupil absence in school.

“That is why we’re expanding some of our most important attendance measures today – including the attendance hubs and mentoring programmes, to ensure children have the best chance of receiving a high-quality education.”

The first attendance hub was launched in May 2021. The new hubs are comprised of seven schools and two alternative provision academy trusts.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “School and college leaders tell us that absence levels are significantly higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“Expanding attendance hubs and mentors may be helpful, but this barely scratches the surface of this problem.

“We think that it is driven largely by a rising tide of mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety, which are exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

“The government needs to provide solutions that address the root causes of absence. As ever, this is likely to take investment in terms of staffing and specialist mental health support, and the government’s record on providing the necessary resources is sorely lacking.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, added: “The decimation of services like education welfare officers over the last decade means schools no longer have access to the support they need to address this problem head on.

“If the government is serious about solving this issue it will need to match this ambition with the investment needed.”

