Future of veterinary education ‘sits on a precipice’ amid funding shortfall

By Press Association
Concerns were raised over the training of vet students (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Concerns were raised over the training of vet students (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The future of veterinary education “sits on a precipice” unless long-term funding is provided, the head of a professional body has said.

Dr Malcolm Morley, president of the British Veterinary Association (BVA), said current funding does not cover the cost of each vet student.

He called for the Scottish Funding Council, which provides money to colleges and universities, to increase its financial support.

His comments were made at BVA’s annual Scottish dinner at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Dr Morley said: “Scotland has long been at the forefront of veterinary education and is home to two of the oldest veterinary schools in the UK.

“The exciting development of SRUC’s (Scotland’s Rural College) School of Veterinary Medicine is timely, offering a new model and aiming to increase access to the profession and encourage graduates to stay in rural areas once qualified – complementing the impressive work already under way in Scotland’s existing vet schools.

“However, more than ever, it’s crucial that the Scottish Funding Council provides the necessary financial support.

“The reality is that current funding per Scottish vet student doesn’t meet the cost of providing this education – and while the vet schools have been increasingly resourceful in implementing innovative models, the future of veterinary education in Scotland sits on a precipice if sustainable long-term funding is not assured.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government continues to spend nearly £2 billion a year on Scotland’s universities and colleges.

“Apart from controlled subjects, funding is allocated to individual higher and further education institutions and not to specific courses.”

