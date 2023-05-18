Yousaf accused of ’empowering’ health board bosses amid hospital deaths inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf accused of ’empowering’ health board bosses amid hospital deaths inquiry

By Press Association
An inquiry examined deaths at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (PA)
An inquiry examined deaths at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (PA)

Humza Yousaf has been accused of “empowering” under-fire health board chiefs amid an initial probe into deaths at Glasgow’s flagship hospital.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has led fresh calls for the board of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to be sacked.

In 2017, 10-year-old Milly Main died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) after contracting an infection while being treated on a cancer ward.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar said the health board had rejected the conclusions in the fifth provisional position paper of the inquiry into the deaths.

Milly Main death
Kimberly Darroch and her daughter Milly Main, 10 (Kimberley Darroch/PA)

Senior Scottish Government official Andrew Slorance died in 2020 due to a fungus infection called aspergillus.

In the report published by the inquiry on May 15, the board said: “The narrative is not accepted insofar as it sets out any link, whether explicitly or inexplicitly, between those infections and the water, drainage or ventilation systems at the QEUH.”

It said the suggestion of increased risk by any of these systems was “not accepted”.

Mr Sarwar said no-one has been held responsible and families have been “kept in the dark” about their relatives’ deaths.

Following FMQs, Milly’s mother Kimberley Darroch accused the health board of “gaslighting” victims, and said: “It feels like the Government have empowered those that have failed us.”

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for the health board leadership to be replaced (PA)

Calling for the dismissal of the senior leadership, including the chairman and chief executive, Mr Sarwar said during FMQs: “The First Minister has not held those people responsible to account. He has empowered the people who have failed those families.

“Six years into this scandal and the established facts are being denied by a health board leadership who are prepared to do anything to protect their own jobs.

“But this is what we have come to expect from this SNP Government: no-one ever takes responsibility and failure is rewarded with promotion.

“Under the SNP, failure is rewarded, incompetence is excused, and the Scottish people are left suffering the consequences.

“The people of Scotland cannot trust this weak First Minister to stand up for them when it matters.”

First Minister visit to NHS 24’s Dundee contact centre
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the hospital leadership will be held to account (Euan Cherry/PA)

In response, Mr Yousaf said the hospital leadership will be “held to account”, and added: “We have made clear that we are not waiting for that inquiry to finish, where we can take remedial action, we can take action to improve the situation.

“It is my understanding that a number of the recommendations have indeed not just been accepted but work is well under way in relation to some of those issues.

“I will continue, and I know the Health Secretary will continue, to engage with Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board to make sure that these recommendations of the oversight board are taken forward.

“We will hold the health board leadership absolutely to account in relation to the oversight recommendations that have been made.

“We have brought forward a number of measures to improve transparency and making sure that families do get the answers, when unfortunately in the rare occasions when things go wrong.”

Mr Sarwar added: “Frankly, staff at the hospital, patients who have been failed, and families, will listen to that answer from the First Minister with rage and think he is completely out of touch with the reality they face every single day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks