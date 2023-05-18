Social media star Jackie Weaver to give evidence to Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Social media star Jackie Weaver to give evidence to Holyrood committee

By Press Association
Jackie Weaver is to speak to MSPs about her experiences of local government (PA)
Jackie Weaver is to speak to MSPs about her experiences of local government (PA)

A woman who became an unlikely social media star after a town council meeting went viral is to speak to MSPs about her experience.

Jackie Weaver will give evidence to members of the Scottish Parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of community councils in Scotland.

Ms Weaver made headlines after a video recording of a meeting of Handforth Parish Council where she acted as clerk was watched by millions after being published on Twitter.

As councillors traded insulted at the meeting – which took place over Zoom – Ms Weaver was famously told by the then chair that she had “no authority here”.

Ariane Burgess, convener of the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee, said MSPs are looking forward to welcoming Jackie Weaver (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She has now be invited to share her experiences and insights into local governance and management with MSPs, and will do so remotely at a meeting next week.

The committee will also hear from a panel of community councillors from across Scotland, with representatives coming from Edinburgh, Shetland, Aberdeenshire, West Lothian, Moray, Clackmannanshire and Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee convener Ariane Burgess said: “The committee are looking forward to welcoming Jackie Weaver and community councillors from all over Scotland to share their experiences of community involvement in decision making, and their views on how this can be improved.

“Fifty years on from the establishment of community councils, it’s important that we recognise and celebrate the contributions that individuals and groups involved make to their communities.

“We also hope this session can contribute towards shaping the Scottish Government’s local governance review, ensuring communities continue to be empowered and supported to do so in the decades ahead.”

