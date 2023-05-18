Social media star Jackie Weaver to give evidence to Holyrood committee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who became an unlikely social media star after a town council meeting went viral is to speak to MSPs about her experience.

Jackie Weaver will give evidence to members of the Scottish Parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of community councils in Scotland.

Ms Weaver made headlines after a video recording of a meeting of Handforth Parish Council where she acted as clerk was watched by millions after being published on Twitter.

As councillors traded insulted at the meeting – which took place over Zoom – Ms Weaver was famously told by the then chair that she had “no authority here”.

Ariane Burgess, convener of the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee, said MSPs are looking forward to welcoming Jackie Weaver (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She has now be invited to share her experiences and insights into local governance and management with MSPs, and will do so remotely at a meeting next week.

The committee will also hear from a panel of community councillors from across Scotland, with representatives coming from Edinburgh, Shetland, Aberdeenshire, West Lothian, Moray, Clackmannanshire and Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee convener Ariane Burgess said: “The committee are looking forward to welcoming Jackie Weaver and community councillors from all over Scotland to share their experiences of community involvement in decision making, and their views on how this can be improved.

“Fifty years on from the establishment of community councils, it’s important that we recognise and celebrate the contributions that individuals and groups involved make to their communities.

“We also hope this session can contribute towards shaping the Scottish Government’s local governance review, ensuring communities continue to be empowered and supported to do so in the decades ahead.”