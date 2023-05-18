Sunak rules out DUP coalition if he fails to win majority at election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak rules out DUP coalition if he fails to win majority at election

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident he would remain in No 10 after the UK went to the polls (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident he would remain in No 10 after the UK went to the polls (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has categorically ruled out entering a coalition with the DUP if he fails to win a majority at the next general election.

The Prime Minister insisted he is confident he will remain in No 10 after the UK goes to the polls, despite the Tories’ poor performance in the local elections.

Labour and the Lib Dems both benefited from voters turning away from the Conservative Party, which lost nearly 1,000 councillors.

But questions have been raised about possible coalitions as Labour’s vote share in the elections did not definitively show the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer on his way to winning a Westminster majority.

The Labour leader ruled out entering a pact with the SNP but left the door open to the Liberal Democrats.

Labour threw back questions to the Tories after officials initially refused to rule out entering any pacts, with the Opposition demanding Mr Sunak rules out a “grubby, desperate deal” for power.

But speaking to reporters travelling with him in Japan, the Prime Minister said: “I am not interested in any chat about coalitions and all the rest of it. I will spend my time focusing on delivering for the British people.”

Theresa May entered into a deal with the DUP in 2017 to remain in power after she lost her majority in the election.

Pressed on whether he was ruling out a coalition with the DUP, Mr Sunak insisted: “I am.

“We are interested in delivering a Conservative majority at the next election.”

The Tories lost 957 councillors and control of 48 authorities under Mr Sunak’s leadership.

Labour gained 643 seats in the May 4 local elections, the Lib Dems 415 and the Greens 200.

Asked if he is confident he will remain Prime Minister after the next general election, Mr Sunak replied: “Yes. I’m working really hard to deliver for the British people. That is my priority.

“That is what I’m spending most of my time thinking about. Not thinking actually about my job… I spend most of my time thinking about everyone else, and their jobs.”

