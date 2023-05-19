Deposit return warning labelled ‘attempt to stoke constitutional grievance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deposit return warning labelled ‘attempt to stoke constitutional grievance’

By Press Association
The scheme would introduce a 20p deposit on drinks bottles (Jonathan Pow/PA)
The Conservatives have said the Scottish Government is “attempting to stoke a constitutional grievance” amid suggestions Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) could be scrapped this month if UK ministers do not give the go-ahead.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said it is “essential” to secure an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act if the scheme is to proceed.

On Thursday, she told the Scottish Grocers Federation that if no exemption has been secured by the end of May, the Scottish Government will have to make a “proactive decision” as to whether it is “viable”.

The BBC has reported that it understands such a decision is unlikely within this timeframe.

The DRS would introduce a 20p deposit on the price of drinks in cans and bottles which is repaid to the consumer when they are returned to a retailer or a reverse vending machine.

The scheme has come under fire from some business groups and when Humza Yousaf became First Minister he delayed its introduction until March next year.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden dismissed Ms Slater’s claims as a “red herring”, saying that if the scheme fails it will be the Scottish Government’s fault.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “It’s an utterly bizarre intervention, to be honest, and it’s a red herring on the exemption.

“My understanding is that while an exemption would be welcome, the financial viability of this scheme is not encroached upon by an exemption from the Internal Market Act.

“This is again Lorna Slater and the Scottish Government attempting to stoke constitutional grievance.”

Mr Golden said everyone wants to see the DRS operate successfully and he claimed Ms Slater has decided the scheme would be “too difficult”.

Pressed on why the UK Government has not yet given an exemption under the Internal Market Act, which regulates trade around the UK, Mr Golden said there are not yet enough details available.

Scottish Green Party Spring Conference
Lorna Slater said a decision from UK ministers is ‘essential’ to a successful DRS (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “It’s reasonable that we want to know what the scheme is before anyone can make a decision over whether an exemption could be granted.”

On Thursday, Ms Slater said: “We have engaged with the UK Government in good faith on the exclusion for Scotland’s deposit return scheme for nearly two years now.

“Despite following the mutually agreed process, we have still to be given necessary assurances that this will be provided in good time.

“This is creating uncertainty and confusion for all the businesses that have worked so hard to prepare for the scheme going live.

“I urge the UK Government to agree the exclusion by the end of May at the latest.

“Doing so is absolutely essential to the successful delivery of the scheme.”

