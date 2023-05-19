Price of food to replace energy as biggest cost-of-living problem – think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Price of food to replace energy as biggest cost-of-living problem – think tank

By Press Association
Food prices are set to overtake energy bills as the focus of the cost of living crisis (Yui Mok/PA)
Food prices are set to overtake energy bills as the focus of the cost of living crisis (Yui Mok/PA)

Food prices are set to overtake energy bills as the “epicentre” of the cost-of-living crisis, a think tank has warned.

The Resolution Foundation said on Friday that food prices would continue to rise even as energy costs are set to fall, with pressures from food inflation exceeding energy prices by the summer.

Lalitha Try, an economist at the think tank, warned that politicians in Westminster had not fully understood what the impact of rising food prices would be, saying: “The cost of living crisis isn’t ending, it’s just entering a new phase.”

Analysis from the Resolution Foundation said inflation was expected to fall significantly when the latest figures are announced on May 24 as the effect of 2022’s large increase in energy bills begins to drop out of the annual calculation.

The same week is also expected to see confirmation that energy prices will actually fall when Ofgem announces changes to the energy price cap on May 25.

But food prices are expected to keep rising, having already increased by 19.1% in the year to March, placing additional pressure on families.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, warned that rising food prices would force low-income households to eat less.

He said: “When the price of some food products rise, consumers switch to others. But that strategy isn’t available in the same way to those on lower incomes.”

He added: “If you’re already buying own-brand essentials at the supermarket, you can’t trade down to a cheaper alternative.

“What happens instead? Poorer households have to cut rather than adjust their consumption – which is another way of saying they eat less.”

A recent Resolution Foundation survey found a fifth of people were already eating less or skipping meals, with the proportion even higher among low-income households, people on benefits, black families and those in large households.

Mr Bell said the analysis supported the Government’s decision to target cost-of-living assistance at low- and middle-income households, but called for more support for larger families.

He said: “Policymakers should not jump to the view that falling energy bills mean the job of supporting households through this crisis is complete.”

