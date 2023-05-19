Scheme aims to make pubs and cafes more dementia friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scheme aims to make pubs and cafes more dementia friendly

By Press Association
Stirling University is working on a scheme that encourages pubs and cafes to be dementia friendly (Chris Watt Photography/Scotland Office/PA)


Experts from a Scottish university are working on a scheme that aims to make pubs, cafes and restaurants more dementia friendly.

Staff from the University of Stirling’s internationally-renowned Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC) have developed a certification scheme that aims to encourage pub and restaurant owners to make adaptations to better assist those with age-related degenerative conditions.

The voluntary scheme hopes to make places more accessible so people with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s can enjoy going out with their families and carers.

The university team is working to create a new Google map to chart all certified dementia friendly establishments across the UK.

Premises which are part of the display would display a badge (Chris Watt Photography/Scotland Office/PA)

Businesses could self-certify to obtain a special badge, showing they have considered factors such as having a clear line of sight to the bar, clearly signposted toilets, some private and quieter tables, easy-to-read menus, and staff with an understanding of conditions such as dementia.

The scheme is being developed alongside the new Intergenerational Living Innovation Hub – part-funded with £7.25 million from the UK Government through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire city region deal – which aims to pioneer new technologies for an ageing society.

Speaking about the initiative, Lesley Palmer, acting director of the DSDC, said: “We have long accepted that there should be no barriers for people with wheelchairs.

“Similarly, there should be no barriers for people with dementia – they should be able to go out for a drink or a meal without stigma and feel comfortable.

“The scheme is entirely voluntary for owners, and by making relatively small and inexpensive adaptations, pubs and restaurants can become accredited.”

Scotland Office Minister Lord Offord, who recently toured the DSDC, said he had seen “first-hand how the solutions pioneered at the University of Stirling will make life easier for our ageing population”.

He added that the UK Government is “delighted to be able to support that with more than £7 million in funding”.

Lord Offord continued: “Enabling projects like this is exactly what the city region deal is all about. Not only does it encourage employment and growth, it’s also funding research that could make improvements on a global scale.

“This scheme will bring great comfort to people with dementia and their families so that they can spend quality time together.”

