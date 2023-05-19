Demonstration outside Downing Street after executions in Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demonstration outside Downing Street after executions in Iran

By Press Association
Protest outside Downing Street about the recent executions in Iran (Yui Mok/PA)
Protest outside Downing Street about the recent executions in Iran (Yui Mok/PA)

A demonstration took place outside Downing Street on Friday following a spate of recent executions in Iran.

It took place on the same day authorities in Iran executed three men sentenced to death in connection with the nationwide anti-government protests last year.

Majid Kazemi, 30, Saleh Mirhashemi, 36, and Saeed Yaqoubi, 37, were convicted over their alleged involvement in a shooting that left three security officers dead in Isfahan on November 16.

Three roses, one for each victim, were placed on a wall opposite Downing Street while about 20 demonstrators held placards bearing their faces.

The rally, organised by campaign group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), brought together several organisations which oppose the Iranian regime.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Association of Women and Youth Against Fundamentalism volunteer Rana Rahmanfard, 24, said: “When I heard they had been executed it felt like the breath had been taken from my chest.

“All I can think of is their families and the growing number of mothers and fathers losing children in Iran who are desperate for justice.”

Ms Rahmanfard, a student from Barnet, north-west London, called on the British Government to “cut ties” with the Iranian regime.

Iran protests
People protested outside Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

University lecturer and president of the Women for Free Iran Association, Dr Ela Zabihi, urged the Government to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation and to shut down the Iranian embassy in London.

Dr Zabihi, 43, said: “Today we were asking for strong condemnation from the British and international community of this regime.

“The IRGC must be put on UK and EU terrorist lists. It has already been recognised by the US as a terrorist organisation.

“We are also requesting for the Iranian embassy in London to be shut down and for those working in the embassy to be expelled.

Iran protests
The protest took place on the same day authorities in Iran executed three men (Yui Mok/PA)

“Iranian people are ready to die because they are saying that under this regime, we have no life.”

The legitimacy of the three men’s sentences has been widely questioned, with the US state department calling the proceedings “sham trials” on Thursday.

Human rights charity Amnesty International said the men were “fast-tracked through Iran’s judicial system” without due process being observed.

Friday’s hangings bring the total number of Iranians executed in connection with the protests to seven.

The protests swept across the Islamic Republic following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was detained by morality police in Tehran in September for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”.

In a statement on social media, NCRI president Maryam Rajavi said: “I urge the United Nations, the European Union, and member states to strongly condemn this alarming wave of executions and swiftly implement measures that compel the mullahs’ regime to halt its barbaric cycle of arrests, torture, and killings.”

