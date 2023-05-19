Ministers restrict dispensing of menopause drug Utrogestan after supply issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers restrict dispensing of menopause drug Utrogestan after supply issues

By Press Association
Ministers have announced a dispensing restriction on menopause symptoms treatment drug Utrogestan (James Manning/PA)
Ministers have moved to restrict the dispensing of a medicine used to treat the symptoms of menopause due to shortages being experienced in Britain.

The UK Government issued a serious shortage protocol (SSP) for Utrogestan 100mg capsules on Friday.

It means pharmacists will be able to dispense a maximum of two months’ supply per prescription in a bid to ensure women who use the hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can continue to access treatment.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), Utrogestan is expected to be in intermittent supply until late this year.

Officials said manufacturer Besins was increasing supply but was currently struggling to meet rising demand.

Women’s minister Maria Caulfield said: “Today’s decisive action will mean more women will be able to access this medicine, and I want to reassure women that the vast majority of HRT products are in good supply.

“The overall supply of HRT products has improved considerably over the last year and I am encouraged by how the industry is responding to the growth in demand and our continued calls for action to boost supply to meet it.

“We continue working to help ensure continuity of supply – which is a key part of increasing support for menopausal and pre-menopausal women and improving their quality of life.”

Hormone replacement therapy
Prescriptions of Utrogestan will be limited to two months’ supply due to supply shortages (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The DHSC said a serious shortage protocol was a standard procedure, used frequently to manage temporary and potential medicine supply issues.

Since April last year, 22 SSPs have been made for HRT products but the department said only two remain in place – one relating to Friday’s Utrogestan order and a second for Progynova 100 microgram patches.

An official said some HRT medicines had been added to the list of products that cannot be exported from, or hoarded in, the UK in a bid to ensure adequate supply remains available to patients.

