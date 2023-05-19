MoD confirms £320m contracts to service Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MoD confirms £320m contracts to service Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels

By Press Association
The contract includes servicing HMS Medway, one of the Royal Navy’s global patrol ships (LPhot Gareth Smith/MOD/Crown Copyright)
Two contracts to service the Royal Navy’s domestic and international offshore patrol vessel fleets will cost £320 million, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

An eight-year contract worth about £250 million has been awarded to UK Docks Marine Services, based in the north east of England, to support a fleet that patrols across the globe.

The deal will create more than 100 engineer, technician, project manager and administrative roles within the company, with 25-30 based in South Shields, South Tyneside, and Gosport, Hampshire – while the remaining roles will be located overseas.

The team will service HMS Forth, HMS Medway, HMS Trent, HMS Tamar and HMS Spey.

A second contract for vessels patrolling UK waters has gone to BAE Systems in Portsmouth, with the deal worth £70 million over five years and set to sustain more than a dozen jobs.

The agreement to service three vessels — HMS Mersey, HMS Severn and HMS Tyne — will last until the ships’ retirement from navy service in 2028.

HMS Severn was one of the boats deployed to patrol the English Channel after a post-Brexit row broke out in 2021 between Britain and France about fishing rights around the coast of Jersey.

HMS Mersey has in recent years been used to monitor Russian submarines making their way through British waters.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Working closely with our industry partners, we are securing a future for these versatile and important Royal Navy ships, delivering on our promises for UK prosperity and sustained UK presence overseas.

“The project will also ensure dozens of UK jobs are supported, contributing to the vibrant health of our shipbuilding industry.”

Tasks undertaken by the fleet include homeland defence, global counter-terrorism, anti-smuggling, maritime defence, humanitarian support operations and engagement with UK’s Overseas Territories, allies and global partners.

HMS Mersey monitors Russian submarine
HMS Mersey pictured monitoring Russian attack submarine RFS Rostov Na Donu in 2021 (Royal Navy/Crown Copyright)

They are designed to be available for operational tasking for more than 300 days per year, the MoD said.

The second batch, to be serviced by UK Docks Marine Service, are 90 metre-long vessels, similar to the length of two Olympic swimming pools, and are equipped with a 30mm cannon and flight deck capable of accommodating a Merlin helicopter.

With a range of more than 5,500 nautical miles and a top speed of more than 20 knots, they are permanently deployed worldwide with patrols in the South Atlantic, North Atlantic, Caribbean, Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific region.

The majority of the support work for the ships will be carried out at sites across the world, with UK Docks — who already supports HMS Protector, the Royal Navy’s Ice Patrol Ship — providing global engineering, technical and logistics support to secure spares, repairs and maintenance services.

The first batch, built by VT Shipbuilding — and now part of BAE Systems — are designed for high availability, with the 80 metre vessels regularly deployed off the UK coast.

