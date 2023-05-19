Sunak insists personal attacks by Labour leader ‘don’t worry me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak insists personal attacks by Labour leader ‘don’t worry me’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Alastair Grant/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Alastair Grant/PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted he is not bothered by the increasingly personal attacks from Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader has suggested the Prime Minister is out of touch with a nation suffering a cost-of-living crisis because of his extreme wealth.

Mr Sunak has also been targeted by Opposition attack ads, which have drawn criticism from within Labour, claiming he does not want to see child sex attackers jailed.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G7 summit in Japan, Mr Sunak said he had not “actually focused” on the attacks or “seen all of it”.

“These things generally don’t worry me. I don’t think most people sitting at home actually are much bothered about these things either,” the Prime Minister said.

“I think we’ve moved beyond judging people by what’s in their bank account. I think they’re interested in whether I’m going to deliver for them and their families.”

Labour has also targeted Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, who is travelling with him in Japan on their first official foreign trip together since he entered No 10.

They have linked the Prime Minister’s refusal to end the non-dom tax status, which his wife has held, to a benefit it confers on his family.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arriving in Japan
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arriving in Japan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak said: “These things don’t bother me.”

Clashes between the Prime Minister and Labour are only likely to get more fierce as a general election approaches.

Earlier this month Sir Keir spoke of the “anxiety and the shame” felt when his family had their phone cut off because they could not pay their bills.

“He’s a wealthy man – that’s good, I don’t knock that,” the Labour leader said of Mr Sunak.

“But it means that he doesn’t understand, he doesn’t know the anxiety that people are going through.”

