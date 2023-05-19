More than 23,000 patients died in A&E last year, Labour claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 23,000 patients died in A&E last year, Labour claims

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting as Labour reveal A& death figures)
Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting as Labour reveal A& death figures)

More than 23,000 people died in A&E in England in 2022 amid record waiting times, Labour has claimed.

Figures obtained by the party through freedom of information requests showed there were 4,000 more deaths in emergency departments last year than in 2021 and 5,500 more than in 2019.

Some 113,000 patients waited longer than the four-hour target in April last year while 27,000 patients were kept longer than 12 hours – with the Opposition blaming “Tory failure” to tackle increasing pressures faced by the health service.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has previously said 23,000 “excess patient deaths” may have occurred in part due to A&E delays in England in 2022.

It warned that long waiting times can have “catastrophic consequences for patient safety and mortality”.

Data provided by NHS trusts to Labour appears to confirm a total of 23,316 lives were lost in emergency departments – up from 19,122 in 2021 and 17,502 in 2019.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “People turning to the NHS in an emergency should know they will be seen and treated before it’s too late. The Conservatives’ failure over 13 years to properly staff or reform the NHS has a cost in lives.

“When Labour was last in government, patients in an emergency were treated in good time.

Health secretary Steve Barclay
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the four-hour target was no longer achievable (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It took 13 years for the Conservatives to break the NHS, it won’t be fixed overnight. But it will be the mission of the next Labour government to build an NHS that is there for you when you need it once again.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the figures were shocking and concerning, and the system was clearly not working as it should.

“It is reassuring to see Labour committing to tackling the waiting time issue and we would urge all other parties to do the same; and to embed that commitment in their upcoming manifestos,” he said.

The Conservatives responded with counter-accusations over Labour’s own record on meeting wait targets, with health minister Maria Caulfield saying: “The uncomfortable truth is where Labour are in power, the NHS is worse.

“In Wales, Labour have consistently failed to meet waiting targets since their introduction 14 years ago and caused higher excess death rates than in England.

“Meanwhile, we are delivering a record number of tests, speeding up discharge from hospitals, and cutting waiting lists as we also work to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt and stop the boats.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay conceded in January the pre-pandemic four-hour target – set out in the Handbook to the NHS Constitution – was no longer achievable.

As part of its attempts to improve urgent and emergency care, the Government has established the less ambitious interim goal that by March 2024, 76% of A&E patients will be dealt with in four hours.

Currently around 70% are seen in this time and the official target is 95%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks