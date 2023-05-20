Only one in five short-term let applications approved – Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only one in five short-term let applications approved – Tories

By Press Association
The scheme covers short-term let properties (Jane Barlow/PA)
The scheme covers short-term let properties (Jane Barlow/PA)

Only a fifth of applications for short-term let properties have been approved as of March this year, according to data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

Freedom of information responses from 31 of Scotland’s 32 councils showed 21% of the 3,148 applications had been approved.

The deadline for hosts of Airbnb-style properties to register with this scheme was extended from the end of March to the end of October this year.

Ministers said the delay was due to concerns over the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme requires hosts to display energy performance ratings on listings and have adequate buildings and public liability insurance as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

The aim is to have every relevant property fully licensed by July 2024.

Conservative MSP Sharon Dowey said the figures showed that councils do not have the resources to process applications quickly enough.

She said: “These eye-opening figures are further damning proof that the SNP’s flawed short-term lets licencing scheme is not fit for purpose.

“Our councils, which have suffered for years at the hands of savage SNP-Green cuts, simply do not have the resources to process applications in the timely manner that is required.

“With only one in five applications being processed since the order came into force last October, small businesses and individuals are continuing to be hamstrung by this anti-business SNP-Green coalition.

“While I fully accept that there is a need to take local interests into account, particularly where there are housing shortages, the industry warned of the huge downsides of the SNP-Greens’ one-size fits all approach.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Sharon Dowey said the figures were eye-opening (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Businesses across Scotland are grappling with rising costs and this licensing scheme is a huge burden on them at a time when more bureaucracy is the last thing they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “These figures from March 2023 represent a snapshot in time – publicly available information now indicates that over 1,000 short-term let licences have been granted, with more being processed every day.

“Anyone operating short-term lets prior to October 2022 has until 1 October 2023 to apply for a licence, and these hosts can continue operating while their application is being determined by local authorities.

“Licensing regulation ensures short-term lets comply with consistent safety standards across Scotland. It also gives licensing authorities powers to strike a balance between the needs and concerns of local communities and the wider economic and tourism benefits of short-term lets.

“The housing minister recently met with the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers to discuss short-term let licensing. We remain committed to engaging with stakeholders about implementation of the scheme and continue to be responsive in our approach.”

