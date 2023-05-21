China poses ‘biggest challenge of our age’, Sunak warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

China poses ‘biggest challenge of our age’, Sunak warns

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a press conference at the International Conference Centre during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a press conference at the International Conference Centre during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has warned that an increasingly authoritarian China poses the “biggest challenge of our age” after discussing how to tackle aggression from Beijing with western allies.

The Prime Minister said that it is the “only country with both the means and intent to reshape the world order” after meeting with leaders at the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

He said their approach was about “de-risking” the situation rather than “decoupling” and cutting ties with China as they seek to bolster supply chains and tackle economic coercion.

“China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” Mr Sunak said, in a speech before leaving for London.

The G7 leaders, which include US President Joe Biden, announced it would establish a new team to root out and counter Russia and China’s use of economic coercion to influence nations’ decisions.

They also discussed concerns about Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.

“There is complete resolve and unity within the G7, first of all just recognising the systemic challenge that China poses to the world order,” Mr Sunak told reporters.

“It is the only country with both the means and intent to reshape the world order.”

G7 summit
World leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, pose at the Itsukushima Shrine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said the leaders would work to reduce “vulnerabilities” in supply chains from China and protect their nations from “hostile investment”.

“We also had conversations about ensuring that important technology pertinent to our security does not leak to China,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks