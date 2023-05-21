Shona Robison to set out plan to protect public finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Shona Robison to set out plan to protect public finances

By Press Association
Shona Robison will set out her plan on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shona Robison will set out her plan on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has said she will set out a path to making Scotland’s finances sustainable as inflation hits the public purse.

High prices have put pressure on the Scottish Government’s spending, with ministers often saying they face difficult choices around their budgets.

Ms Robison will set out a medium-term financial strategy in Holyrood on Thursday.

The Government says this will prioritise public spending, drive economic growth and deliver a strategic approach to tax.

An advisory group will meet this summer to bring forward taxation ideas ahead of the Government’s next budget.

Ms Robison said: “We continue to face the most challenging financial situation since devolution, with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and high inflation putting significant pressure on Scotland’s public finances which have not been addressed by the UK Government.

“The Scottish Government has a strong track record in delivering a balanced budget every year while providing the best range of public services in the UK.

“However, this is becoming increasingly difficult, particularly since so much of our funding is tied to decisions taken by the UK Government.

“Some of these decisions, not least Brexit, and its disastrous mini-budget, have made things much worse for our economy.”

She continued: “We have already taken significant action to increase the funding available through our tax-raising powers.

“We want our tax strategy to be informed by a broad range of views and the group I am establishing this summer is one part of our engagement with the public and experts in the sector as we build the most progressive tax system in the UK.

“We continue to press the UK Government to provide the funding and powers to meet the scale of these challenges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks