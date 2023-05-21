Humza Yousaf to make first appearance before Holyrood committee conveners

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf will be quizzed on his vision for Scotland when he appears in front of a group of key MSPs.

The First Minister will make his first appearance before all the Scottish Parliament’s committee conveners on Wednesday.

The meeting will be the conveners’ first chance to press Mr Yousaf on his priorities for government since he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon to become Scotland’s sixth first minister.

He is also expected to be questioned on the outcomes he hopes the government will achieve before the next Holyrood elections in 2026.

The conveners of all the committees in the Scottish Parliament will get the chance to question the First Minister (PA)

The First Minister has already said his priorities while in power will be focused around the three key themes of equality, opportunity and community – with this including his commitment to tackling poverty in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of the session, Liam McArthur, Deputy Presiding Officer and chairman of the Conveners Group at the Scottish Parliament said: “This session will give conveners the opportunity to jointly question the new First Minister, early on in his premiership, on his vision and priorities for the Scottish government as well as issues of interest to the work of Parliament’s committees.

“These regular sessions are a key part of how the Scottish Parliament can provide effective scrutiny of government and the First Minister’s ambitions for Scotland between now and 2026.”

Pupils from Aboyne Academy in Aberdeenshire are expected to watch the session from the public gallery.