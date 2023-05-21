South America deserves bigger say on international stage, says Foreign Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

South America deserves bigger say on international stage, says Foreign Secretary

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Hannah McKay/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Foreign Secretary will tell young leaders in Chile that South America deserves a bigger say on the international stage, as part of a keynote speech on Monday.

James Cleverly will tell crowds at Santiago’s Gabriela Mistral Cultural Centre that the “tectonic plates of world politics are shifting once again”.

The politician is visiting the region as part of the first visit by a foreign secretary to South America since 2018.

Mr Cleverly will visit Chile, Colombia and Brazil as part of his visit to the continent.

In a keynote speech celebrating 200 years of UK-South America relations, Mr Cleverly will set out the UK’s future relationship with South America.

The Foreign Secretary will call for South American countries to be given a louder voice in multinational organisations like the UN, including a permanent Security Council seat for Brazil, according to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Mr Cleverly will tell crowds: “[Latin America’s] demographic and economic weight gives you a pivotal role in determining whether the international order will endure… But our world’s multilateral institutions need reform, in particular to give more voice and more influence to Latin America.”

The Foreign Secretary will also use his address in Santiago to describe Britain as the region’s “oldest friend” and will highlight how Britain and South America are partners on issues such as climate change, protecting democracy and human rights, and securing free and open supply chains of critical minerals.

The Foreign Secretary will also use the visit to try and boost Britain’s jobs, growth and influence.

The UK will be joining Mexico, Chile and Peru in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc.

Britain joined the CPTPP, a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc, earlier in the year.

Mr Cleverly will highlight how South America only represents 2% of British imports and 2.5% of British exports worldwide.

He will also highlight how “there is much more to do on trade and investment” going forward.

British embassies across the continent are preparing celebrate 200 years of UK-South America relations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks