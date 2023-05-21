Tory race widens in bid to be candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory race widens in bid to be candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in London

By Press Association
Alex Challoner is pitching to be the Tory mayoral candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in London (Alex for London/PA Wire)
The contest for the Conservative nomination at the next London mayoral election has widened further after a candidate announced their intention to run on a ticket of building 50,000 homes.

Alex Challoner is pitching to be the Tory candidate with a “bold” plan to create five so-called market communities in the capital.

The 53-year-old, who has worked in the housing sector for more than 20 years, said the funding would come from a 15% infrastructure levy applied on developments upfront, which he calculates could raise millions of pounds.

The board member of the Tory Reform Group said Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is vying for a third term in City Hall at the May 2024 election, had “ignored” the housing crisis.

Mr Khan last week declared that nearly 120,000 affordable homes had been built in the capital since 2015, meeting the 116,000 target set by central government.

Mr Challoner’s intention would be that each of the five communities, built following consultation with councils across the capital, would contain 10,000 new homes.

Announcing his plan to stand on Monday, Mr Challoner said: “London’s housing crisis can be fixed by a bold mayor and I will be that bold mayor.”

The businessman is also running on a ticket to increase the number of police dedicated to Safer Neighbourhood Teams by a third and hire an extra 1,000 officers to support a new dedicated police unit for burglary and car crime.

On transport, the former journalist said he would campaign for the Victoria Line on the London Underground be fully automated by 2026, with a target of the entire Tube network going the same way two years later.

Mr Challoner’s bid comes as one candidate bowed out of the race and endorsed a rival.

London Assembly member Nick Rodgers said he was dropping out of the contest and would be supporting Paul Scully, the Minister for London who announced his candidacy on Thursday.

The Tories will whittle down the runners to a shortlist of up to three before voting takes place among members to decide a candidate on July 19.

Former Downing Street advisers Daniel Korski and Samuel Kasumu have announced they are running for the candidacy, along with London Assembly members Andrew Boff and Susan Hall.

Duwayne Brooks, who was with Stephen Lawrence when he was killed in a racially motivated attack 30 years ago, has also told reporters he is seeking the party’s nomination.

Mr Kasumu on Monday announced a plan to recruit a new generation of volunteer police cadets as part of a plans to restore trust and confidence in the Metropolitan Police.

A Labour source said Mr Khan was “getting on with building a better London for everyone”, including by “delivering a record number of council homes”.

