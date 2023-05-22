NHS staff faced almost 100,000 violent incidents in five years – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

NHS staff faced almost 100,000 violent incidents in five years – figures

By Press Association
The figures were released through a freedom of information request (Jeff Moore/PA)
The figures were released through a freedom of information request (Jeff Moore/PA)

NHS staff in Scotland have dealt with almost 100,000 instances of violence or harassment in the past five years, figures have shown.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats found 97,203 incidents were recorded from 2018-19 up to mid-March of this year.

Between 2018-19 and 2021-22 – the most recent full year for which figures are available – the number of incidents dropped from 20,356 to 19,416.

In the past five years, NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde consistently recorded the highest numbers, showing 19,430 and 19,707 reports respectively over that period.

NHS Forth Valley did not respond, according to the Lib Dems.

Scottish Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “NHS staff deserve to go to work without the fear of violence or harassment.

“Hospitals and clinics are somewhere that people attend when they are at a low point, seeking care, treatment and support.

“Instead, they are being confronted by a small number of people who are behaving in a despicable fashion.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would work with nursing bodies and health boards to understand what staff need to feel safe at work and ensure that swift and thorough punishments are applied to those who behave so abhorrently.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “No-one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work and assaults on NHS staff are completely unacceptable.

“We continue to encourage all NHS organisations to support criminal proceedings against anyone who assaults staff.

“The Emergency Workers Act includes a penalty of up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both, and we have extended the act to include GPs, doctors, nurses and midwives working in the community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks