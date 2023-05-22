Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Mobile phone driving offences return to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
The number of driving offences related to mobile phones has returned to pre-pandemic levels (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Police have been urged to crack down on drivers using their mobile phones as figures return to pre-pandemic levels.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through freedom of information legislation revealed 2,655 offences were recorded in 2022 – almost the exact same level recorded in 2019.

Some 2,653 mobile phone driving offences were recorded in 2019, a decrease from 2,968 in 2018, Police Scotland data showed.

Pandemic restrictions and lockdowns saw a significant decrease in these offences in 2020 and 2021, when 1,788 and 1,523 were recorded by officers respectively.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, the party’s justice spokesman, urged Scottish ministers to work with Police Scotland to prevent similar figures in future years.

Mr McArthur said: “Mobile phones are ubiquitous nowadays but they are certainly not a safe thing to be using behind the wheel unless you have a properly set-up, hands-free system.

“For obvious reasons the number of drivers being pulled over by the police for mobile phone offences dropped during the pandemic.

“These figures show, however, that the number of offences have bounced right back post-pandemic.

“In the interest of road safety, the Scottish Government must work with the police to ensure the public are properly informed of the risks of using a mobile while driving and that those acting carelessly face proper punishments.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said dedicated officers were taking action on dangerous drivers on a daily basis.

She said: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and we are part of a crucial partnership approach.

“Our officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.

“We have dedicated intelligence-led patrols on targeted routes to take action against dangerous drivers and respond to community concerns.

“We also support a national calendar of road safety activity and deliver campaigns, which include highlighting the risk of mobile phone use.

“Everyone has a responsibility to take care on Scotland’s roads.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Laws regarding the use of mobile phones while driving are reserved to the UK Government.

“It is for independent justice agencies and ultimately independent criminal courts to hold drivers who use mobile phones to account under the law.

“We welcome any steps that will lead to fewer drivers being distracted by their phones while they are behind the wheel.

“The Scottish Government is committed to achieving safer road travel in Scotland now and in the future.

“Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 sets out a compelling long-term goal for road safety – Vision Zero – where there are zero fatalities and injuries on Scotland’s roads by 2050.”

