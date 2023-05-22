Jack rejects any suggestion UK could pay out compensation over deposit return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Jack rejects any suggestion UK could pay out compensation over deposit return

By Press Association
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack rejected a suggestion the UK Government could have to pay compensation to businesses if Scotland’s deposit return scheme can not go ahead as planned (Victoria Jones/PA)
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack rejected a suggestion the UK Government could have to pay compensation to businesses if Scotland’s deposit return scheme can not go ahead as planned (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has flatly rejected a suggestion from the First Minister for the UK government to pick up the bill for compensating businesses if Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) cannot go ahead as planned.

With the deadline looming for the UK government to grant an exemption for the Scottish scheme by the end of this month, the First Minister reportedly suggested businesses could turn to Westminster to try to recoup some of their costs.

Mr Jack however was clear that “it’s absolutely got nothing to do with the UK Government”.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf reportedly suggested businesses could seek compensation from the UK Government (Andy Buchanan/PA)

He also told MPs on the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee that he had yet to receive the “proper grown-up assessments” he had asked for from ministers at Holyrood that would allow a decision to be taken on whether DRS should be exempted from the UK Internal Market Act.

That legislation was brought in after Brexit in a bid to ensure smooth trade across the different nations of the UK – with concerns being raised that because Scotland’s scheme would come in before similar initiatives in England, Wales and Northern Ireland it could create a trade barrier.

Mr Yousaf insisted at the weekend that there was “no reason for the UK government not to grant that exemption” as he accused Westminster of “playing politics with what is the climate emergency”.

The First Minister added: “If the UK government end up pulling the plug on the scheme, because they don’t give the Internal Market Act exemption, then I wouldn’t be surprised at all if companies are asking for compensation.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asked if Mr Yousaf had “even approached the UK government about this before announcing it to the media”.

Mr Jack told him: “No, that letter has not been received.”

While he told MPs on the committee the Scottish government had formally requested an exemption for the scheme on March 6, he said they had not supplied him with the impact assessments he had requested.

“I have yet to see the workings that could let me take a responsible decision one way or the other on this with any confidence,” the Scottish Secretary told the committee.

Mr Jack stated: “At the inter-ministerial government meeting on April 17 I asked for impact assessments to be done on consumer choice, consumer cost, to businesses, to trade within the UK and to international trade.

“I haven’t seen those proper impact assessments yet, and I can’t come to a decision on an exemption until I see proper impact assessments, so we know we are making the right decision and not causing unnecessary consequences.”

Businesses however have invested in new labels for bottles and cans which would be required under DRS, with reverse vending machines, where consumers would take empty drinks containers back to, also being installed.

Scotland’s deposit return scheme would see shoppers charged 20p for every drink they buy in a can or bottle, with this money returned to them when the empty containers are brought for recycling (Philip Toscano/PA)

But without impact assessments from the Scottish government, Mr Jack insisted it was like a house being built without planning permission first being sought.

He told MPS: “After the UKIM (UK Internal Market) legislation the Scottish government should have come and talked to us about an exemption, minister to minister, at that time.

“That didn’t happen.”

Mr Jack said the Scottish government had pressed ahead and set up Circularity Scotland – the body which will run the scheme – without impact assessments in the wake of the UK Internal Market Act

The Scottish Secretary insisted: “We need to see impacts assessments on consumers, on consumer choice, on cost to consumers, on businesses, on trade within the UK and on international trade.

“Those impact assessments still haven’t been done, but it is important they are done, because before you go and build your house, you should seek planning permission.

“The Scottish government have built a house and now they are asking for planning permission, it is the wrong way round.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks