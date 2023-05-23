Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fear of losing behind Raab’s decision to stand down as MP, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
Dominic Raab will stand down as an MP at the next general election (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab will stand down as an MP at the next general election (James Manning/PA)

Dominic Raab is standing down as an MP at the next general election because he knows he will lose his seat, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

The former deputy prime minister and justice secretary confirmed his exit plans on Monday night.

He quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet last month after an independent investigation by Adam Tolley KC found he had acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

His Esher and Walton seat, which he has held since 2010, is a key target for the Lib Dems at the next general election.

The Lib Dems called on Mr Raab to quit immediately and trigger a by-election.

The Surrey constituency was won by Mr Raab by just 2,743 votes at the 2019 election.

But in May’s local elections the Lib Dems became the largest party on Elmbridge Borough Council, the area covered by the constituency.

Lib Dems leader Sir Ed Davey told LBC on Tuesday morning: “He knew he was going to lose.

“We have been working really well there.

“We’ll be working every day to earn the trust of people in Esher and Walton.

“It’s not just about Dominic Raab, it really is about the whole Conservative Party.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey said his party will be targeting Esher and Walton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said his party hopes to take the seat but promised to “work for it”.

In a letter to the chairman of his local Conservative Association, seen by the Telegraph, Mr Raab reportedly cited concerns about the pressure on his family as being behind his decision.

“I have become increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family,” he wrote in the letter dated May 19, according to the newspaper.

“I will continue to carry out all my responsibilities to my constituents, and provide every support in campaigning, so that we win here next year – which I am confident we can do under this Prime Minister’s leadership.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak “thanks him for being a dedicated and loyal public servant, for his services to this government and to his constituents, and wishes him the best for the future”.

