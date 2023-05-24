Labour brands economic policy ‘securonomics’ with focus on active state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Labour brands economic policy ‘securonomics’ with focus on active state

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is to brand Labour’s economic policy “securonomics” with a pledge to focus on an active state and stronger industrial strategy.

In a major speech in Washington DC, she will pledge to “rebuild the industrial foundations that we have lost and which have left us exposed to global shocks”.

This will mean investing in sectors and technologies that will “shape Britain’s future success”, Labour said.

The shadow chancellor will also reportedly embrace “Bidenomics” as a template for a Labour government as part of its approach.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden (Liam McBurney/PA)

The party’s flagship £28 billion-a-year “green prosperity plan” echoes US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and will be central to its industrial strategy, the Financial Times reported.

President Biden’s programme seeks to curb inflation by cutting the deficit and investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

In interviews with the FT and the Daily Mirror, Ms Reeves said the party would draw on the US leader’s approach to create better jobs and opportunities.

She is expected to use her speech to pledge to deepen ties with international allies, saying: “Nations who share values and concerns, and who want to seize the opportunities of tomorrow, can and must work together.”

On Labour’s proposed economic approach, Ms Reeves will say: “It begins by accepting that the world has changed and Britain must change with it.

“In our age of insecurity, we have discovered the weaknesses of our old economic model: too unambitious about the role an active state can play, too willing to believe that wealth will trickle down, and too reliant on the contribution of a few places, a few industries and a few people.

“Investing in the industries and technologies that will determine our future economic success, and building financial security in each and every household in Britain with good jobs, decent pay and fair working conditions to ensure that working people can contribute to our national success, and that financial security underpins our economic strength.

“From the ashes of the old model, securonomics emerges: building the industries that guarantee Britain’s economic security, forging resilience at home, while creating new partnerships abroad and bringing together an active state in partnership with a vibrant market.”

Labour said the approach would be set out in further detail in its paper, A New Business Model for Britain, which is due to be published later on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks