Leaving Erasmus had ‘huge’ impact, youth workers say

By Press Association
Brexit led to the UK leaving Erasmus (Hollie Adams/PA)
Leaving the Erasmus+ programme after Brexit has had a “huge” impact, the organisation representing youth workers has told MSPs.

YouthLink Scotland said young people are missing out on increased funding for the exchange scheme.

The UK Government’s replacement for Erasmus, the Turing Scheme, has been criticised as failing to match the breadth and scope of the EU programme.

The Scottish Government says work is ongoing for its own education exchange programme.

Liz Green, workforce and practice manager at YouthLink Scotland, spoke to Holyrood’s Education Committee on Wednesday.

Asked about the impact of leaving Erasmus, she said: “It’s had a huge impact at a time when the sector is really stretched.”

She added: “Having both the funding and the learning opportunity ecosystem removed is significant.”

Ms Green said the most recent Erasmus funding round had increased and Scotland was potentially missing out on 10.7 million euro (£9.29 million).

Opportunities to travel and learn bring “transformative and life-changing” benefits to the young people involved, she said.

The Conservatives’ Stephen Kerr said the cost of Erasmus+ appeared to be a “pittance” compared to the benefits it offered.

He referred to the Welsh Government’s Taith exchange programme and asked: “When will we see any equivalent to what they’re doing in Wales?”

Ms Green said YouthLink Scotland had been working with the Scottish Government on the replacement scheme, but communication has “stalled” amid budget concerns.

