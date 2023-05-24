Rocketing food prices see UK inflation fall less than hoped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rocketing food prices see UK inflation fall less than hoped

By Press Association
Soaring food prices have seen UK inflation ease back far less than expected in April, keeping up the pressure on households and raising the spectre of yet more interest rate rises (Alamy/PA)
Soaring food prices have seen UK inflation ease back far less than expected in April, keeping up the pressure on households and raising the spectre of yet more interest rate rises (Alamy/PA)

Soaring food prices have seen UK inflation ease back far less than expected in April, keeping up the pressure on households and raising the spectre of yet more interest rate rises.

The Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to its lowest level for more than a year last month, at 8.7% down from 10.1% in March, as energy prices stabilised after sky-high rises a year ago.

But it was higher than forecast by economists, who had pencilled in a drop to 8.2% in April, and more than the Bank of England had predicted just two weeks ago.

The figures showed food inflation at 19.3%, down only slightly on March’s eye-watering 19.6% and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt admitted food prices are “still rising too fast”.

He said: “Today’s fall in inflation… shows we’re on the right track but there is no room for complacency.”

“It’s tough right now but things will get better,” he added.

Economists said another rise in interest rates was looking increasing likely after inflation had not fallen as fast as hoped.

London’s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.6% in mid-morning trading on Wednesday as the inflation surprise led to bets of more rate rises, compounding global market fears over a US debt deal.

Rates are at 4.5% because the Bank of England has voted for 12 successive hikes in a row to try and curb the cost crisis and financial markets are pricing in rates to hit nearly 5.5% after the latest inflation shock.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said April’s inflation decrease was “too small a drop for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to stop hiking in June”.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “Today’s inflation data raises the chances of a further rate rise at the MPC’s meeting next month.

“However, with the MPC set to see another round of labour market and inflation data released before the June meeting, today’s data doesn’t mean a further rate increase next month is a certainty.”

The steep fall in CPI, to its lowest level since last March, reflects last year’s initial sky-high rises in power bills dropping out of the calculation.

Last April, the energy price cap leapt up by 54% to £1,971 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent wholesale gas and electricity prices rocketing, but this year the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) has been kept at £2,500 since last October.

Ofgem is set to confirm on Thursday that energy prices will fall sharply for households in July, when the current EPG comes to an end.

Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight predicts the price cap will fall by £446 to £2,054 a year, based on falling wholesale energy prices.

POLITICS Food
(PA Graphics)

But inflation has been stubbornly higher than predicted, raising doubts over the Government’s ability to meet its target to halve inflation by the year end.

The Bank of England’s top bosses admitted to MPs on Tuesday it made errors in its forecasting of UK inflation, but governor Andrew Bailey insisted inflation has “turned the corner”.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit on Wednesday, Mr Hunt said the Government’s inflation target is “still absolutely deliverable but we have to stick to the plan”.

“We have to strain every sinew to make sure we deliver it,” he said.

The latest data also showed the CPI measure of inflation including housing costs fell to 7.8% in April from 8.9% in March, while the Retail Prices Index slowed to 11.4% from 13.5% in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks