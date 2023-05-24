Summit planned to tackle school violence as minister warned action must follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Summit planned to tackle school violence as minister warned action must follow

By Press Association
A summit on violence in schools is to be held (Alamy/PA)
A summit on violence in schools is to be held (Alamy/PA)

A summit on tackling school violence has been welcomed, but the Scottish Conservatives have warned Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth she must act “without delay”.

The Scottish Government has announced a summit will bring together pupils, parents, schools and local authorities to discuss how to crack down on violent incidents “in the coming weeks”.

It comes after figures last week revealed almost 14,000 incidents of school violence had been reported in the last year.

During a Holyrood debate led by the Tories, Ms Gilruth said the issue will be one of her “top priorities” in Government.

Tory education spokesman Stephen Kerr urged her to ensure the summit “meets within days” and “without delay”.

Jenny Gilruth
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said violence in schools is unacceptable (PA)

He said: “This is what is now needed and will be supported by teachers, pupils and parents across Scotland if, and only if, it leads to action.

“The summit should meet without delay and it should be inclusive.”

He also called for an action plan to be published for pupils and teachers before the new school year starts in August.

“I cautiously celebrate the minister’s announcement this week of a summit but we have demands to make of this Cabinet Secretary,” Mr Kerr added.

He said a funding package “for meaningful intervention” must be announced to help victims and perpetrators of violence.

He added: “They need to believe that at the summit on school violence, we will do something more than talk about getting them the help and support they need.”

In announcing the summit, Ms Gilruth said: “I’ve been in this post for two months and during that time I have made it absolutely clear that behaviour – and that’s broader than school violence – relationships and wellbeing in our schools are among my top priorities.

“At the heart of this debate today is a generation of young people who’ve grown up with two years of disruption to their formal education.

“Punitive responses to that trauma won’t work. We need systems to come together for the benefit of our children.

“That will be how we get it right for every child, and I’m committed to engaging with every party to that end.”

Pam Duncan-Glancy, Scottish Labour’s education spokeswoman, said the “deepening, worrying culture in schools is a sorry symptom of the failure at the hands of a Government that hasn’t delivered on some of its promises”.

Scottish Politics Holyrood Covid 19 Scottish Parliament
Scottish Conservative Stephen Kerr said the summit must be held urgently (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She added: “In failing, it hasn’t only let down staff and pupils, but it has put the future and the next generation of our country in jeopardy too.”

The summit has been welcomed by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the largest teaching union in the country.

EIS general secretary Angela Bradley said “tangible results” must follow.

“This summit is an important first step, with which Scotland’s teachers will be keen to engage,” she said.

“It must not be just a talking shop, set up to give the appearance of taking action.

“This summit must produce tangible results to ensure the safety of all in our schools and improve the learning and teaching environment for students and staff alike.

“The EIS is now awaiting further detail from the Scottish Government on how this event will proceed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks