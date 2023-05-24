Understanding AI ‘should be part of teacher training courses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Understanding AI ‘should be part of teacher training courses’

By Press Association
ChatGPT is a form of generative AI (Alamy/PA)
ChatGPT is a form of generative AI (Alamy/PA)

Understanding artificial intelligence (AI) should be part of teacher training courses, the professional body for computing has said.

Using digital technology, including AI, should be prominent in initial teacher training (ITT) and headteachers’ leadership qualifications, according to BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

The measure would help teachers to better understand how students are using AI at home, including possible plagiarism risks, BCS said.

It comes after guidance from the UK’s major exam boards suggested that schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears in the context of AI use.

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI which can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries, much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose essays if asked – sparking fears it could be used by students to complete assignments.

Julia Adamson, managing director for education and public benefit at BCS, said: “Failure to make AI part of teacher training will mean that outcomes for pupils and school leaders’ development both suffer.

“Using AI to plan and prepare lessons, mark and assess students’ work, and identify improvements, will become the standard for schools aspiring to excellence, and we need to make sure that it benefits all of them, across every region.

“It’s not just about understanding how many students are using chatbots away from school for homework, but ensuring that AI is used across the school to accelerate learning, without, for example, biases in training data creeping in.”

Last week, a letter sent to The Times signed by more than 60 education figures said schools are “bewildered” by the rate of change in AI and believe it is moving “far too quickly”.

The school leaders announced a cross-sector body composed of leading teachers and guided by tech experts to advise schools on AI in schools.

A survey by BCS, published in February, found that more than half of computing teachers think schools are unprepared for the impact that ChatGPT could have on learning.

It found that 62% of computing teachers said AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT would make it harder to mark the work of students fairly.

Ms Adamson added: “Teachers and school support staff should be able to use digital technology in every aspect of their work; but they aren’t trained to do that and are being let down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks