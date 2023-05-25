Construction of four CalMac ferries in Turkey on schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Construction of four CalMac ferries in Turkey on schedule

By Press Association
The four new CalMac ferries will be in service by 2025 (Alamy/PA)
The four new CalMac ferries will be in service by 2025 (Alamy/PA)

Work on four new CalMac vessels being built in Turkey is on schedule and they are all due to be sailing by the end of 2025, officials have said.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), the agency which owns the ferries and infrastructure, hailed good progress on the vessels being built at the Cemre shipyard.

It comes amid long delays on two CalMac ferries being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, which are well behind schedule and over budget.

On Wednesday, two milestones were reached in the construction in Turkey of vessels pledged for west coast routes.

The keel of Loch Indaal was laid at Cemre shipyard (CMAL)

The keel was laid for the MV Loch Indaal, while steel was cut for an as-yet-unnamed vessel which will serve the Little Minch route.

CMAL said the new vessels will improve transport and freight capacity on the routes.

Jim Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL, added: “Work at Cemre shipyard is progressing well, with the ferries being constructed on time and on budget.

“These key milestones fill us with confidence that we will see all four vessels out on the network by the end of 2025.

“Keel laying for MV Loch Indaal is a significant milestone in the ship’s life, with the first of the many units which will be fabricated and erected during the construction of the vessel.

Four vessels are being built in Turkey and they are all on schedule (CMAL/PA)

“Simultaneously, the steel cutting for the first of the Little Minch vessels marked another milestone with the start of the construction of the vessel.

“The new ferries have been designed with carbon reduction in mind and are expected to deliver significant reductions in emissions.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said: “I welcome both of these important milestones, as they move us closer to having these new vessels join the fleet to bring welcome additional capacity, reliability and resilience for our island communities.

“We have committed to adding six new major vessels to the fleet by 2026, and I want to continue to see good progress on bringing them into service.

“The Scottish Government shares the desires of island communities for sustainable and effective ferry services and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with them on future services and vessel replacements.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks