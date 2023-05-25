New party formed on council in response to ‘toxic’ atmosphere in SNP

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new political party has been set up in response to what its members labelled a “toxic” atmosphere within the SNP group on a Scottish council.

Eight former SNP councillors have established Progressive Change North Lanarkshire.

It comes after Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating an allegation of sexual assault made against former North Lanarkshire Council leader Jordan Linden.

Mr Linden’s resignation as council leader led to the collapse of the SNP administration in the area.

Councillor Paul Di Mascio said when claims were made regarding Mr Linden, SNP members were “blocked from debating the topic in any way shape or form whatsoever by the leadership team”.

He told BBC Radio Scotland that the atmosphere within the SNP group “has been toxic”, adding that some members had been “very troubled by the stance taken by the leadership team in North Lanarkshire and subsequently headquarters”.

Eight councillors are now in the new Progressive Change group – and Mr Di Mascio said he hopes more will join them.

He said: “We have established Progressive Change, there are eight of us currently and we are aware of other disgruntled colleagues over this whole situation, so that number may grow.”

He added that Progressive Change is a “left of centre party” with a “commitment to further serve all our constituents locally”.

The group is currently “developing strategies to best serve our local communities”, Mr Di Mascio said.

He continued: “In Progressive Change North Lanarkshire we have a group of very talented individuals and we will seek to focus on important local issues for local residents.”