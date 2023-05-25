Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Bill to scrap retained EU laws must change to respect devolution – Robertson

By Press Association
Angus Robertson wrote to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Angus Robertson wrote to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK Government should amend or drop its plans to scrap post-Brexit EU laws, Angus Robertson has said.

The Scottish Constitution Secretary said UK ministers are disrespecting Holyrood by seeking to pass the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill without legislative consent.

Conservative ministers recently scaled back the scope of the Bill, meaning it will revoke around 600 retained EU laws rather than the 4,000 originally pledged.

Mr Robertson has now written to UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, saying the Bill should be amended to require consent from devolved governments.

The SNP minister said the Scottish Government was only given a day to consider amendments to the Bill.

Kemi Badenoch visits Switzerland
Mr Robertson has written to UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He referred to a statement by Lord Callanan in the House of Lords which said the UK Government “intends to proceed with the Bill without [devolved government] consent”.

Mr Robertson’s letter said: “No attempt was made to contact us before Lord Callanan’s statement.

“It seems to me to be clear that the UK Government had no intention of respecting the Sewel convention or the views of the Scottish Parliament.”

The Bill threatens high standards stemming from EU regulations and would undermine devolution, Mr Robertson said.

His letter continued: “I once again call on you to respect the Scottish Parliament by amending the Bill to be consistent with devolution.

“Otherwise it should be withdrawn.”

