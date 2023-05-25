Housebuilders call for action to tackle Scotland’s 110,000 housing shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Housebuilders call for action to tackle Scotland’s 110,000 housing shortfall

By Press Association
Homes for Scotland, which represents housebuilders, is calling for action to address the housing ‘crisis’ (Rui Viera/PA)
Homes for Scotland, which represents housebuilders, is calling for action to address the housing ‘crisis’ (Rui Viera/PA)

Housebuilders are demanding action from the Scottish Government to tackle a shortfall of 110,000 homes.

Jane Wood, the chief executive of industry body Homes for Scotland, insisted it was “harder than ever” to build new properties, as she said the country needs a policy environment which “supports development rather than frustrating it”.

Decisions on applications for major housing developments take on average 39 weeks, Homes for Scotland said, despite a target of within 16 weeks.

Speaking as the organisation prepared to launch its new five-year strategy, Ms Wood warned a lack of action could impact on the viability of some projects and could also hinder the life chances of future generations

She said: “The housing crisis has already had a drastic and far-reaching impact on Scotland’s economic and social development.

“If we don’t get this sorted, the consequences on the life chances of future generations will be even worse.”

Despite accepting that new housing developments could be a “contentious issue”, she called for “those of us who already have homes to be more supportive of those who don’t”.

Ms Wood said: “Having accumulated a shortfall of 110,000 homes since 2008, Scotland’s housing crisis is well recognised.

“Just as this affects us all, so it is up to each and every one of us to take responsibility for ensuring that we have enough homes for those who need them now and for future generations.”

Scottish Government figures from March showed the number of affordable homes approved in 2022 fell to 6,554 – the lowest figure in almost a decade.

Jane Wood of Homes for Scotland spoke as the organisation prepared to launch its five-year strategy – titled Home Building as a Force for Good (Chris Watt/Homes for Scotland/PA)

Ms Wood said: “From health and education to jobs and investment, housing impacts every area of our lives and is key to advancing social justice and tackling inequality, but we simply don’t have enough homes.”

Factors such as rising costs and skills shortages, combined with waits for planning permission and changes to building standards as part of the move to net zero are “making it harder than ever to build new homes in Scotland”, she added.

Calling for change she said: “I am asking us all to pause and reflect before condemning the building of new homes, recognising the urgent and critical need that exists right across the spectrum.

“It’s time to embrace the benefits new homes bring and for the voices of the silent majority to be heard by those who influence and direct local and national policy.”

Faisal Choudhry, head of residential research for estate agents Savills Scotland, said: “The economic and social impact of Scotland’s ongoing new homes supply shortfall cannot be underestimated.”

While he said sales of new-build private homes had made up 14% of all residential property transactions in the year to March 2023, these had contributed “about a quarter” of the money raised for the Government by the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT)

He said: “Without new homes, communities across Scotland risk stagnation, as a lack of choice is impacting local people wanting to buy their first home or one that better suits their needs, and live in areas where they grew up, close to their families.

“Such communities are missing out on much needed investment and infrastructure.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government continues to collaborate with all its partners to achieve our shared goal of delivering more affordable homes for Scotland.

“Scotland has led the UK in delivering affordable housing and Scottish Government per capita spending on affordable housing is more than three times higher than that of the UK Government.

“We have delivered more than 118,000 homes since 2007, and we remain committed to making available £3.5 billion for affordable housing over the current parliamentary session as part of our ambitious plans to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.

“We are pleased that all-sector housebuilding completions are at their highest annual rate since 2008, up 10% on last year, and that the number of affordable homes delivered is above the pre-pandemic year 2019.

“However, we are aware of the global issues affecting construction which are impacting housing delivery, so we are working closely with the construction industry and housing partners to mitigate this where possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks