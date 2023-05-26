UK retail sales rebound in April despite inflation pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK retail sales rebound in April despite inflation pressure

By Press Association
UK retail sales improved in April, according to official figures (Philip Toscano/PA)
UK retail sales improved in April, according to official figures (Philip Toscano/PA)

UK retailers saw sales return to growth in April as shoppers continued to spend despite continued high inflation, according to official figures.

Supermarkets were among retailers to report higher sales despite food inflation remaining close to a 45-year-high.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that retail sales volumes increased by 0.5% last month, following a fall of 1.2% in March.

Retail graphic
(PA Graphics)

Economists had only predicted an increase of 0.3% for the month.

However, the ONS added that sales volumes were down 3% on the same month last year, although shoppers spent more due to higher pricing.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Retail sales grew, partially rebounding from a poor weather-affected March, with jewellers, sports retailers and department stores all having a good month.

“Despite continued high food prices, supermarkets also recovered from the fall in March.

“However, these were partly offset by a drop in the amount of fuel sold, despite prices also dropping.”

Non-food retailers reported that sales grew by 1% in April, after March’s wet weather had knocked high streets.

This included strong sales in watches and jewellery, while sports equipment was also in high demand.

Meanwhile, department store sales increased by 1.7%, as they recovered from a 3% fall in the previous month.

Elsewhere, sales volumes at food stores increased by 0.7% for April.

It comes despite the ONS revealing earlier this week that food inflation has remained at high levels, with prices up 19.3% in April compared with the same month last year.

Rises for supermarkets and other high street stores were partly offset by the lower demand for fuel, with petrol stations and forecourts reporting a 2.2% decrease for the month.

Lisa Hooker, leader of consumer markets at PwC, said: “Overall, the trajectory remains positive, with the best quarterly improvement in retail sales volumes since August 2021.

“With this month’s sales likely to be helped by the coronation and additional bank holidays, we expect the positive momentum to continue in the short term.

“However, retailers will be hoping that the current green shoots are not dampened by higher interest rates or other macroeconomic challenges over the summer.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Sales should improve further as we enter the summer months, especially with inflation starting to ease and consumer confidence slowly stabilising.

“Government must ensure it does not sabotage this momentum by adding cost pressures onto retailers from new policies, as these will mainly serve to push prices back up for people up and down the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks