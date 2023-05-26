Breaches of single-sex hospital ward rules more than treble since pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Breaches of single-sex hospital ward rules more than treble since pandemic

By Press Association
New data shows thousands of breaches of NHS mixed-sex ward rules (PA)
New data shows thousands of breaches of NHS mixed-sex ward rules (PA)

The number of patients forced to sleep alongside the opposite sex on NHS wards has soared, new figures show.

In the six months to March – the most recent period for which there is official data – the rule preventing patients of different sexes from being treated on the same wards has been broken more than 25,000 times.

Hospitals broke the mixed-sex rule thousands of times in March alone, with a trebling of cases since before the pandemic, according to NHS figures analysed by the PA news agency’s RADAR service.

Despite the Government banning mixed-sex wards in 2010, NHS England data shows the rule was broken almost 4,500 times (4,475) in March – the second-highest single month since 2011/12 and more than triple the 1,400 instances recorded in March 2019.

NHS organisations regularly submit data on the number of occurrences of “unjustified mixing” in relation to their sleeping accommodation.

Recording of the breaches was suspended from March 2020 to September 2021 due to the pandemic.

When NHS trusts were asked to go back to logging breaches in October 2021, there were 2,300 occurrences, while every month since this past December has topped 4,000, including a record 4,938 in January.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: “Mixed-sex wards are an affront to patients’ dignity.

“No patient wants to receive intimate, personal care on a mixed-sex ward, and it’s the sort of stress that doesn’t promote recovery.”

When mixed-sex wards were banned, NHS trusts faced a £250 fine for every breach, barring certain exceptions.

But the rule was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic as hospitals faced increased bed occupancy pressures.

Data on finished episodes shows that around 2.6 rule breaches occurred per 1,000 treatments in March – almost treble the 0.9 per 1,000 in March 2019.

Every month since October has had a breach rate north of two. February 2020 is the only month to top that figure since March 2011.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have been clear patients should not have to share sleeping accommodation with others of the opposite sex and should have access to segregated bathroom and toilet facilities, and we expect NHS trusts to comply with these measures.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Offering single-sex accommodation is a requirement under the NHS Standard Contract.

“Trusts across the country are taking action to reduce or eliminate unjustified breaches, which remain rare.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks