Rollout of scheme to make NHS operating rooms ‘greener’ hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rollout of scheme to make NHS operating rooms ‘greener’ hailed

By Press Association
The Green Theatres programme aims to reduce the environmental emissions associated with surgery (PA)
The Green Theatres programme aims to reduce the environmental emissions associated with surgery (PA)

The NHS in Scotland is rolling out a project that aims to cut the environmental emissions linked with surgery – while still ensuring patient safety.

Scottish Government minister Maree Todd hailed the changes being made under the Green Theatres programme as a “very positive step in the right direction”, as the NHS works towards a target of achieving net-zero by 2040.

The changes will see a move away from the use of single-use items, as well as switching off heating, ventilation and air conditioning out-of-hours.

To further tackle the high emissions currently associated with surgery, patients will be given paracetamol tablets ahead of their procedure, instead of being given the drug intravenously.

Maree Todd visited Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Friday to find out more about the scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Todd, the minister for social care, mental wellbeing and sport, found out more about the changes on a visit to a “green theatre” at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, which is part of the pilot project carried out by NHS Highland.

She said: “The rollout of the Green Theatres programme is a very positive step in the right direction to making our NHS net-zero by 2040.

“Our incredible NHS staff have worked tirelessly to develop a model that not only puts patients and their safety first, but will reduce our environmental impact.”

Dr Kenneth Barker, the clinical lead for the national Green Theatres programme, said: “Our patients always comes first but it’s great that we are now making clinically safe patient care decisions with sustainability in mind.

“Theatres are high carbon and energy-intensive areas that produce high volumes of waste, so reducing their environmental impact will make a positive difference toward achieving Scotland’s net-zero targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks