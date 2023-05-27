Third of NHS scanners older than recommended lifespan, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Third of NHS scanners older than recommended lifespan, figures show

By Press Association
There are 329 X-ray machines, CT and MRI scanners in Scottish hospitals (Neil Hall/PA)
There are 329 X-ray machines, CT and MRI scanners in Scottish hospitals (Neil Hall/PA)

Almost one third of the scanners used in Scotland’s NHS are more than 10 years old, new figures show.

According to the European Society of Radiology, older scanners are more prone to breakdowns and could endanger the safety of staff and patients, with the replacement of equipment older than 10 years considered “essential”.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through freedom of information legislation found that of the 329 X-ray machines, CT and MRI scanners in Scotland, 106 are more than a decade old.

The oldest machine was found in the NHS Highland area – a 28-year-old X-ray machine – while a 16-year-old MRI machine and a 15-year-old CT scanner were found in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

Hospital ward
Alex Cole-Hamilton said some NHS staff will be using key machinery that is older than they are (PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Every Scot will likely know someone whose lives have been affected by cancer or other conditions whose treatment depends on diagnostic devices such as these.

“It beggars belief that NHS staff are having to rely on results from decades-old hospital scanners, machinery that may have been built before they were even born.

“Understaffed and exhausted NHS staff are being pushed to breaking point.

“The Scottish Government must give hospitals the capital funding they need to invest in newer equipment, so patients can get the first-class treatment they deserve.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We fully support the need to properly maintain and invest in NHS scanners – which are essential for delivering high quality medical services – and last year spent £18 million on new radiotherapy and imaging equipment.

“Last year we spent £85 million on medical equipment – an increase of £15 million on the average for previous years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks