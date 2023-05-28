Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Barclay refuses to give deadline for long-promised NHS workforce plan

By Press Association
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the plan will be published before the next general election (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the plan will be published before the next general election (James Manning/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has refused to give a deadline for the release of the long-awaited NHS workforce plan.

Health bodies have said it is “incredibly disappointing” that new long-term proposals, which many were expecting to feature in the Chancellor’s spring Budget, have not yet been announced.

On Sunday, Mr Barclay promised the plan, which Jeremy Hunt renewed a Government commitment to in his autumn statement last year, will be published before the next election.

He blamed the pandemic and “various things that have been happening in recent years” for the delay.

“It is a big complex set of proposals, it’s right that we take our time to get the detail of that right. We will bring that out soon,” Mr Barclay told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

“We’ve said that we will do that shortly.”

Daisy Cooper
Deputy Lib Dem leader Daisy Cooper accused the Government of ‘delay, delay, delay’ when it comes to health and social care (PA)

Mr Barclay refused to “announce a specific date”, but said he has been “very clear the plan will come out very shortly”.

Opposition MPs accused him of “broken promises”, with deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper saying: “From fixing crumbling hospitals to reforming social care, it is all delay, delay, delay.

“If we don’t see a plan for social care reform brought forward before the next general election, it will be a hammer blow for our health services.”

Conservative backbenchers have also aired concerns, accusing the Government of lacking a long-term vision for the health service.

Former minister Sir Edward Leigh told the Commons in January: “What is our long-term plan? We can’t leave the Labour Party to have a long-term plan and we don’t.”

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, branded the absence of the plan from the spring Budget a “missed opportunity”.

She added: “The upcoming Government workforce plan will need major new investment to be a success.”

The NHS workforce plan for England aims to address the chronic staff shortages and show a path towards fixing the country’s healthcare problems.

It was expected to include verified forecasts for the number of doctors, nurses and other professionals needed to maintain the workforce over the next five to 15 years.

