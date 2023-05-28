80 robberies a day unsolved in 2022, Lib Dems claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

80 robberies a day unsolved in 2022, Lib Dems claim

By Press Association
The House of Commons Library research shows that more than one in two robbery reports (54%) went unsolved, the Lib Dems said (PA)
The House of Commons Library research shows that more than one in two robbery reports (54%) went unsolved, the Lib Dems said (PA)

Some 80 robberies a day were closed last year without a suspect being identified, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

The party said it had commissioned research showing 30,000 muggings went unsolved in 2022 across England and Wales.

It accused Home Secretary Suella Braverman of becoming “embroiled in endless scandals” while violent criminals are “let off the hook”.

The House of Commons Library research shows that more than one in two robbery reports (54%) went unsolved, the Lib Dems said.

Fewer than one in 12 (8%) led to a suspect being charged, according to the party.

The figures include cases of robbery of personal property which involve violence or threats to the victim.

West Midlands Police was the worst performing force, with just 4% of robberies reported in 2022 leading to a suspect being charged, the Lib Dems said.

It was closely followed by Northamptonshire (5%), Avon and Somerset (6%) and Hampshire (6%), according to the research.

Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney MP, who commissioned the research, said: “These shocking figures show muggings are being effectively decriminalised, with far too many violent criminals let off the hook.

“People are being left feeling unsafe walking down their own local streets, because this Conservative Government has slashed neighbourhood policing to the bone.

“Crime victims are being abandoned while the Home Secretary Suella Braverman is embroiled in endless scandals.”

Suella Braverman
Rishi Sunak decided not to order an investigation into Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s actions (PA)

Ms Braverman was cleared without an independent investigation by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week over allegations she broke the ministerial code.

She was found to have breached the code last year over the sending of an official document from a personal email account.

Mr Sunak has said he did not let the Home Secretary, an influential figure on the right of the party, “off the hook”, after she asked officials if she could attend a private speed awareness course following a speeding offence.

The Lib Dems and Labour have both called for a return to “community policing” with a focus on officers who know the neighbourhood well.

The Government has said it has policing under control, with recent figures showing that it met its manifesto pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers by March 2023.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Robbery is an invasive and unsettling crime for victims and we expect police to take all incidents seriously.

“We are providing police with the resources they need, having delivered on our commitment to recruit 20,000 additional police officers by March 2023, the highest it has ever been.

“We are also supporting police by providing funding for crime prevention measures, including better street lighting and CCTV, and equipping police with better technology to help their investigations and catch more criminals.”

A Conservative spokesman said: “The Liberal Democrats are once again proving themselves to be the very best hypocrites in British politics.

“If they really cared about cracking down on crime, they would have backed our legislation that gives the police the powers they need to clamp down on criminals.

“The Conservatives have recruited over 20,000 more police officers since 2019, and we are ensuring they have the tools they need to see justice delivered and victims protected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks