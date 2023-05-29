Land value reforms among Labour plans to tackle housing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Land value reforms among Labour plans to tackle housing crisis

By Press Association
Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour would overhaul how land is valued under the compulsory purchase order process as part of efforts to tackle housing shortages.

Under such orders, local authorities can effectively force property owners to sell to make way for major projects or housing developments.

The Financial Times reports that shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy would bring forward legislation to allow councils to purchase land at a price that does not reflect the “hope value” – the value accrued through the expectation of planning permission in the future.

Labour argues that the proposal would not see the state paying below market value.

Rather the proposal would see the policy constraints taken into consideration in the same way that current rules, including the application of “hope value”, impact market price.

Officials believes such an approach would bring England in line with arrangements in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Housing supply is likely to dominate the months leading up to the next general election.

The Prime Minister was forced early in his premiership to drop plans for mandatory local housing targets as part of a plan to build 300,000 homes a year in response to a revolt by Tory MPs and activists.

But Mr Sunak remains under pressure to get Britain building in order to increase the supply of homes to alleviate soaring rents and shortages.

Earlier this month, Housing Secretary Michael Gove admitted the challenges facing those who want to own a home.

“There is a problem and the problem is there simply aren’t enough homes in this country,” he said.

“It is increasingly difficult to get on the property ladder.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We want councils to be able to unlock more land for affordable housing, which is why we are reforming compensation for compulsory purchase orders.

“The current rules can significantly increase costs for councils and our reforms will ensure the taxpayer gets best value for money, by removing ‘hope value’ where justified and in the public interest.

“It will ultimately be for the Secretary of State to decide whether a compulsory purchase order can be approved and if the removal of hope value is appropriate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks