Gordon Brown says poll shows issue with ‘London-centric system’

By Press Association
Scotland has a problem with a “London-centric system”, Gordon Brown said as a poll suggested only 17% of Scots feel a “common bond” with those in the UK’s capital.

The former prime minister’s think tank, Our Scottish Future, polled Scots on the connection they felt with people in different parts of the UK.

The FocalData poll of 1,011 people was carried out between May 9 and 15.

Only 17% said they felt “common bonds” with Londoners, compared to 65% who said they did not, it found.

This pulled down the figure for “English people in general” – with 33% saying they had a common bond, against 52% who said they did not.

On the same question, Scots said ‘yes’ by large margins when it came to Geordies (58%), the Welsh (57%) and Liverpudlians (46%).

Labour Commission on the UK’s Future report
The former prime minister, left, authored a report for Labour on constitutional reform (PA)

The former Labour leader will argue for constitutional change in both Scotland the UK at an event in Edinburgh on June 1.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham will also speak at the event, as will Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and actress, comedian and writer Arabella Weir.

Mr Brown said: “Our poll shows that Scotland’s problem is with Whitehall, Westminster and a London-centric system.

“Many parts of the rest of the UK also feel detached from a centralised state.

“That’s why this week we’re bringing to Scotland the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and the mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

“They will talk about how, across the whole of the United Kingdom, we can fight for change we can believe in.”

A report authored by Mr Brown for the Labour party recommended abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with a new, democratic upper chamber.

The SNP’s deputy leader Keith Brown, said: “Scotland is suffering from ever-tightening Westminster control.

“Independence, by contrast, will mean a partnership of equals with our friends in the rest of the UK.

“Scotland was ignored by Westminster when we were forced out of the EU. And Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown’s Labour Party are as determined as the Tories to impose a hard Brexit on Scotland – which means lower living standards and higher food prices.

“Independent European countries that are like Scotland are both fairer and wealthier than the UK. So with all our talent and resources, why not Scotland?

“Keir Starmer has done absolutely nothing to protect Scotland from the Tories but with independence we can get rid of Tory governments Scotland doesn’t vote for, for good.”

