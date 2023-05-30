SNP’s Fergus Ewing says ‘no more excuses’ for A9 dualling delay after teenager’s death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing says there must be “no more excuses” over dualling the A9 following the death of a teenager.

The outspoken critic of his own party’s governance wants a detailed timetable for improvements to the Perth-Inverness road.

He said “real anger” over delays have been made worse by the death of an 18-year-old on Friday.

The teenager died at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car at Dalmagarry south of Inverness on May 26.

Dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness has been delayed. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dualling work for that stretch of road was expected to start last year.

The Scottish Government explained the delay was because a tendered offer for the work not value for money.

Mr Ewing was asked on Tuesday if the lack of progress was costing lives.

He answered: “I’m afraid to say the answer to that is yes, and every life is a tragedy for their families.

“This could not be more serious.”

“I do think the Scottish Government need to bring forward a detailed statement setting out when each section of the road will be dualled and by what time the project will be completed,” he added.

“I have asked for this for the last two years, but instead of making significant progress, we move backwards.”

He said: “I think people are fed up with excuses and I do hope that we wouldn’t hear any more of them.”

Mr Ewing urged the Scottish Government to move away from tendering contracts and switch to framework contracts which will get the dualling completed quicker by using multiple companies.

In 2022, 13 people died on the A9 stretch between Perth and Inverness – the highest number in a single year since 2001.

Earlier this year, the transport minister at the time, Jenny Gilruth, conceded the 2025 dualling deadline of 2025 was “simply unachievable” after the tendering offer submitted for the six-mile stretch between Tomatin and Moy was significantly higher than the anticipated £115 million cost.

Mr Ewing accused Green MSPs – who are in government with the SNP – of holding back progress on the A9 with their resistance to more road building.

Fergus Ewing criticised the Greens over their opposition to more road building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “I think there is growing concern that the green tail is wagging the yellow dog. And that is prevalent everywhere I go in my constituency.”

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “My sympathies are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“As police investigations into this incident are ongoing it would be inappropriate for me to comment further – however, as part of standard policy, officials will meet with the police and our operating company to obtain more detailed information.

“On the A9 dualling programme more broadly, we remain firmly committed to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

“The £3 billion investment (at 2008 prices) is one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history and we have already invested over £430 million delivering the programme.

“I intend to provide an update on the wider dualling programme to Parliament this autumn.

“The necessary steps for the new procurement of the Tomatin to Moy project are currently being progressed by officials.

“They are engaging with The Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) and contractors, to consider improvements that can be made to both our contract delivery strategy and procurement mechanisms – in order to maximise interest and market engagement in the new procurement.”

Last week, SNP MSP Clare Adamson blamed Covid and contractors on “massive” delays to the promised work.

On BBC’s Debate Night she was laughed at by the audience.