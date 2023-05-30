Number of women up to date on cervical screening drops, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of eligible women screened for cervical cancer has dropped in the past year, according to new statistics.

In Scotland, women aged between 25 and 49 years old are invited for cervical screenings every three years, while women aged between 50 and 64 are invited every five years.

According to Public Health Scotland, just 68.7% of women were up to date on their screening in the year up to March 2022.

Young women, the figures showed, were less likely to be screened, with just 65.7% of the 25 to 49-year-old cohort up to date, compared to 73.7% of the older age group.

The figures also fluctuated depending on affluence, with 62.4% of women in the most deprived areas of Scotland up to date, compared to 73.1% in the least deprived.

Samantha Dixon, the chief executive of charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “To see falling cervical screening coverage in almost every age group, and almost all health boards is alarming.

“We have a test that can stop cervical cancer yet over one in three are not taking up their invitation.

“The latest statistics clearly show that those living in the most deprived areas are far less likely to go for cervical screening.

“This inequality should not exist and must be a focus for initiatives to increase awareness and reduce barriers to attendance.

“If we do not, the potential to eliminate cervical cancer will get further away.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The incidence of cervical cancer has decreased to the lowest recorded at 9.4 cases per 100,000 persons in 2020, the latest year for which data is available.

“Despite this success, it is disappointing that uptake is below the Healthcare Improvement Scotland target of 80%, and that uptake during 2021/22 has fallen from 2020/21.

“We recognise that the reasons for this are complex, and that the impacts of Covid-19 may still be playing a part. We are working closely with partners to understand if there are any other contributory factors, and to increase uptake once again.

“We committed £2 million over 2021/22 and 2022/23 to tackle inequalities in the cancer screening programmes.

“This funding has supported Health Boards to develop local initiatives to meet the needs of their populations; development of better data capabilities so interventions can be more targeted; and work to raise the profile of screening among specific groups.

“In 23/24, an additional £1 million will be provided to build on this work.”