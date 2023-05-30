Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Politics

Number of patients waiting 12 hours or more in A&E falls by 36% – figures

By Press Association
The number of patients waiting more than four hours in A&E has fallen (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of patients waiting more than four hours in A&E has fallen (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of patients waiting 12 hours or longer in emergency departments in Scotland has fallen by more than a third.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 739 people spent more than 12 hours in accident and emergency (A&E) in the week to May 21.

In the previous week, the figure was 1,161 – the new figure representing a significant drop of 36.3%.

Improvement was also seen the number of patients waiting more than eight hours.

The figure fell by 29.3% from 3,143 to 2,222 in the week ending May 21.

However, the Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of patients are seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – a figure which has not been met since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the most recent week, 69.2% – or 18,077 patients – of attendances were dealt with within the four-hour target, up from 64.1% in the previous week.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are supporting health boards as they continue to manage the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“These statistics show a 36% decrease in the number of patients waiting longer than 12 hours in A&E, and a decrease of 29% in those waiting longer than eight hours.

Anne’s Law
Health Secretary Michael Matheson welcomed the improvement (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“This is welcome and shows improvements are starting to be seen, although they are still fluctuating. We thank staff in all our emergency departments for their outstanding effort every day of the week.

“The Scottish Government is providing ongoing support to boards in a range of areas, including discharge planning to ensure patients are seen in the right place at the right time without delay.”

Public Health Scotland figures for the whole of March shows a total of 87,358 – or 68% – of attendances were seen within four hours, while 11.6% of patients waiting more than eight hours and 4.9% spend more than 12 hours in A&E.

