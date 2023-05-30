Sunak and Johnson not holding expected meeting to tackle raft of rows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak and Johnson not holding expected meeting to tackle raft of rows

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Remembrance Sunday service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Remembrance Sunday service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are not scheduled to meet this week despite suggestions they would hold clear-the-air talks to tackle a series of thorny issues.

It was understood on Tuesday there had been initial discussions about holding a telephone call but this is now not scheduled to go ahead.

The two leading Conservatives would have a lot more to discuss than the row over the disclosure of Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid-19 Inquiry.

The meeting had been billed by the former prime minister’s allies in the Sunday Times as an opportunity to discuss his honours list, which has attracted wide-ranging criticism.

Several current Tory MPs are believed to have been listed – which, if confirmed, would force the Conservatives to fight risky by-elections at a time of dire polling.

General Election 2019
Boris Johnson giving his victory speech in 2019 after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency, where he could now face a by-election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Early electoral battles could be held in the seats of former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams, another close ally of Mr Johnson’s, and Alok Sharma, who was Cop26 president.

There have also been renewed allegations of cronyism, with loyal aides and even his father Stanley Johnson reported to be put forward for honours.

Boris Johnson’s own political future could also be the centre of discussions.

He could be forced to face his own by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat under the worst-case scenario relating to the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over Covid rule-breaking in No 10.

Mr Sunak has said he will let MPs come to their own decision “as individuals” if the Commons is asked to approve a punishment for his predecessor.

There has been suggestions Mr Johnson will not try to defend the west London constituency and will seek a safer seat, possibly Henley, the Tory stronghold he previously represented.

Mr Johnson has also reacted furiously to the Cabinet Office decision to hand over entries from his official diary during the pandemic to police amid concerns of further rule-breaking.

No 10 and the Cabinet Office have insisted ministers were not involved when Whitehall officials passed concerns to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks