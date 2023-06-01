Housing market headwinds set to strengthen in near term, says Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housing market headwinds set to strengthen in near term, says Nationwide

By Press Association
Across the UK, house prices typically fell by 0.1% month on month in May, according to Nationwide Building Society (Rui Vieira/PA)
Across the UK, house prices typically fell by 0.1% month on month in May, according to Nationwide Building Society (Rui Vieira/PA)

The average UK house price recorded its biggest annual fall in nearly 14 years in May, according to Britain’s biggest building society, as it warned that housing market challenges look set to strengthen in the near term.

Property values fell by 3.4% annually in May, marking the biggest drop seen since July 2009 when an annual fall of 6.2% was recorded, Nationwide Building Society said.

The average house price fell by 0.1% month on month, following a 0.4% monthly increase in April.

The average UK house price in May was £260,736, according to Nationwide’s index.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Average prices remain 4% below their August 2022 peak.

“Recent Bank of England data had shown some signs of recovery in housing market activity, although the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in March was still around 20% below pre-pandemic levels.”

Mr Gardner continued: “Headwinds to the housing market look set to strengthen in the near term.

“While consumer price inflation did slow in April, it was a much smaller decline than most analysts had expected.

“As a result, investors’ expectations for the future path of (the Bank of England base rate) increased noticeably in late May, suggesting it could peak at (around) 5.5%, well above the (around) 4.5% peak that was priced in around late March.

“Furthermore, rates are also projected to remain higher for longer.

“If maintained, this is likely to exert renewed upward pressure on mortgage rates, which had been trending down after spiking in the wake of the mini-Budget in September last year.”

Mr Gardner added: “Nevertheless, in our view a relatively soft landing remains the most likely outcome since labour market conditions remain solid and household balance sheets appear in relatively good shape.

“While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once (the Bank of England base rate) peaks.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “With inflation falling, but not as much as forecast, markets are now pricing base rate to peak at 5.5%.

“Subsequent volatility in swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, means the latter are being pulled at short notice and either withdrawn completely or returning at significantly higher rates.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at investment platform Bestinvest, said: “While the start of the year saw an uptick in market activity amid falling mortgage rates and a robust labour market, storm clouds are gathering once again as interest rates and gilt yields edge ever higher.”

She added: “With the markets now betting on more rate hikes ahead, with interest rates potentially peaking at 5.5% – or worse, higher – as the Bank of England looks to win the battle to tame inflation, this causes problems for the property market.

“The changing interest rate expectations have led to big movements in the bond markets, and as bond yields rise so do swap rates, which lenders use to price home loans.

“It means borrowers must adjust to even higher mortgage rates in addition to persistently high living costs and rising taxes.

“Over the past week, hundreds of residential and buy-to-let mortgages have been pulled from the market as lenders reassess their offers.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “We registered more sellers listing their home for sale in May, which provided buyers with a more varied selection of properties.”

Riz Malik, director of Southend-on-Sea-based independent mortgage broker R3 Mortgages, said: “The headwinds the Nationwide refers to have definitely picked up over the course of the past week.

“The current mortgage market volatility we have that was sparked by the inflation data could restrain property transactions moving forward, with rising rates potentially deterring buyers.”

James Forrester, managing director of Birmingham and Lichfield-based estate agent Barrows and Forrester, said: “Those sitting on the fence in anticipation of a return to the pandemic glory days of double-digit price growth will be sitting for some time.

“However, the outlook is broadly positive and while a natural correction was always likely, we are yet to see any inkling of a market crash.”

Myron Jobson, a senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said: “While any fall in prices is good news for house-hunters, it might not be enough to meaningfully offset the rising interest rate and its contribution to monthly mortgage payments.

“The stark reality is owning a home appears to be a distant dream for many, with high mortgage rate rates, high property prices and a higher cost of living, including climbing rents, making buying a home an increasingly difficult prospect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]