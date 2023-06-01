Trial sites planned for ‘bairns’ hoose’ to care for children affected by crime

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trial sites will be set up for a “bairns’ hoose” model which aims to prevent children and young people being retraumatised by the criminal justice system.

Five multi-agency sites will be created with £6 million of investment from the Scottish Government to act as a single point of contact for children and their families.

The plans, modelled on the Scandinavian “barnahus”, first implemented in Iceland in 1998, will offer trauma-informed support to children who have committed, witnessed or are victims of a crime.

It will offer access to medical care, counselling services and enable children to be interviewed away from police stations.

Local authorities, health boards, police and third sector organisations will be required to partner together to apply for a share of the funding in 2023/24, with the test sites to be used as learning for the establishment of a full “bairns’ hoose” pilot in 2025.

Natalie Don is the minister for children, young people and keeping the Promise (PA)

Natalie Don, minister for children, young people and keeping the Promise, said: “The creation of the bairns’ hoose is a key action in keeping the Promise and I would like to pay tribute to the determination and resilience to everyone who has contributed their expertise and time to help bring the barnahus model to Scotland.

“The experiences of the children who will access the bairns’ hoose are in many cases absolutely appalling and ones which nobody, let alone a child, should have to go through.

“We want to prevent children being retraumatised and to improve the experience of the justice and care processes for children and families.

“These test sites will trial what a bairns’ hoose could mean in reality for children and their families, as well as for professionals who will work to support with them.

“This funding marks a significant step in the development of bairns’ hoose in Scotland, and offers us a chance to provide wraparound care, recovery and justice for children in a way which best responds to their trauma, needs and circumstances.”

Improvements to the way children are involved in criminal trials have already been made, with witnesses able to provide evidence as part of pre-recorded interviews.